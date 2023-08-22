The Chemical Brothers Release New Single Featuring Beck

The Chemical Brothers and Beck have just dropped a collaborative single titled “Skipping Like A Stone,” which will be featured on the Chemical Brothers’ upcoming fourth studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling. The album will be released on September 8 through EMI and is currently available for pre-order.

The song is a vibrant, electronic opus that perfectly blends the sounds of both artists. The opening lyrics read, I’m dancing, I’m dancing/ In the shadows of love/ When you feel like nothing really matters/ When you feel alone/ When you feel like all your life is shattered

/And you can’t go home/ I’ll come skipping like a stone (x4).

“The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture,” Beck said of the release in a statement. “It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers.”

The song was uploaded to YouTube on August 21, accompanied by an enigmatic, animated image, which is reminiscent of the upcoming album’s cover art. The video currently holds over 23k views. Fans of both artists rushed to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“I’m totally speechless….. after 30 years I’m still speechless,” one YouTuber wrote.

“And now… I’m skipping like a stone. Thank you From within.” “Beck + Chems, what a team. That drop, that break, quite the journey,” commented another. “Congrats on another banger!”

“Skipping Like A Stone” is one of several new singles recently released by the Chemical Brothers. “Live Again” featuring Halo Maud was released in July, and “No Reason” dropped about five months ago. Both songs will also be featured on For That Beautiful Feeling, and “No Reason” has already hit 1.7 million views on YouTube.

A never-before-heard version of the Chemical Brothers’ 2021 track, “The Darkness That You Fear,” will also be included on the new album. In addition, the duo will be the focus of the new book Paused In Cosmic Reflection, which is set to be published sometime this year.

️Photo by Pablo Gallardo/Redferns