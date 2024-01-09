Twitter Fans Wondering Why “No Halftime Show?” During 2024 College Football Championship

On Monday (January 8), the University of Washington Huskies and the University of Michigan Wolverines squared off in the highly-anticipated NCAA College Football National Championship. But while the game was a back-and-forth marvel, one question remained on the minds of many fans and watchers: Why no televised halftime show?

Each year, the professional National Football League showcases an elaborate halftime program. Past performers have included Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Dr. Dre, Prince and many others. It has become one of the most beloved traditions when it comes to the annual Super Bowl football matchup. So then why is there an equivalent when it comes to college’s big game?

One X user, Ed Bark, a former TV critic for The Dallas Morning News, shared his thoughts on the social media platform, writing, “Wondering why college football’s national championship game doesn’t have some sort of musical halftime show beyond marching bands. I mean, a lot of these ‘kids’ are already paid pros. Couldn’t they at least bring in The O’Jays?”

But he wasn’t the only one lamenting the lack of music during the big game (though viewers did see Fantasia Barrino sing the National Anthem). Ryan Balick, a Senior Producer for SiriusXM College Sports Radio Ch 84 wrote on X, “I wish we could watch the bands perform during the halftime show on tv. Would be fun for the National Championship to give those guys a spotlight since they are so important to tradition of the sport.”

While the music from the big brass bands blares during the game (read more about UW and UM here), heard from the musicians off screen, there is very little time given to their musicianship during the game. Not only that, there is no broadcast halftime show. Perhaps this is because during the Super Bowl, the halftime performances often take up to 20 minutes, creating a long break between halves. Still, though, many fans would like the spectacle.

Maybe next year? We hope so.

