4 Songs You Didn’t Know Luke Bryan Wrote For Other Artists

Before he was a country superstar, Luke Bryan was making his way around Nashville as a songwriter. After moving to Nashville in 2001, Bryan soon scored a publishing deal, with one of his first songs being recorded by Travis Tritt. Throughout his career, Bryan wrote for artists who would become his peers and mentees alike, setting the stage for his massive career that includes 30 No. 1 songs, multiple CMA and ACM Awards wins and a seat at the judges table on American Idol.

Here are four songs you didn’t know Luke Bryan wrote for other artists.

1. “Good Directions” by Billy Currington

Written by Luke Bryan and Rachel Thibodeau

Before he was having hits of his own, Bryan got a taste of chart success with Billy Currington’s “Good Directions.” Co-written by Bryan and Rachel Thibodeau, “Good Directions” was released in 2006 as the last single off Currington’s hit album, Doin’ Something’ Right. Fans are likely more familiar with the lyrics than they are the title, the song easily identifiable with the signature lines you gotta stop in and ask Miss Bell for some of her sweet tea/Then a left will take you to the interstate/But a right will bring you right back here to me.

The song shot to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Currington’s second No. 1 hit and has since been certified three times platinum by the RIAA. Bryan added his own voice to it when he included “Good Directions” as a bonus track on his 2007 debut album, I’ll Stay Me.

She went way up yonder past the caution light

Don’t know why, but somethin’ felt right

When she stopped in and asked Miss Bell for some of her sweet tea

Mama gave her a big ‘ol glass and sent her right back here to me

Thank God for good direction and turnip greens

2. “I Just Want You” by Cole Swindell

Written by Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Michael Carter

Bryan and Swindell go way back, as they both have roots at Georgia Southern University, Bryan graduating in 1999 and Swindell leaving school in 2007 to move to Nashville. While attending the university, Swindell saw Bryan perform live at a house party for the fraternity they were both members of, setting off a catalyst for his own country music dreams.

“I just remember thinking, ‘wow, this guy’s gonna be a huge star,'” Swindell recalls of watching Bryan perform (quote via Taste of Country). “I remember seeing him play live and thinking, ‘this guy’s an unbelievable entertainer.’ It took a while to catch on for him … but where he is now, I [knew] he was a star from the first time I saw him.”

Swindell went from admiring Bryan to collaborating with him on numerous occasions, one of which being the writing of “I Just Want You” for his self-titled 2014 debut studio album. Co-written by Swindell, Bryan and Michael Carter, “I Just Want You” is more understated compared to Swindell’s high-energy hits. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the multi-genre Billboard 200.

I want you trust me, I want you to love me

I want you to need me like I’m something you can’t lose

I want you to save me, I want you to crave me

Even when I can’t find my way to you

If you ever once doubt, anything I’m about

All it ever comes down to, girl I just want you

3. “Honky Tonk History” by Travis Tritt

Written by Luke Bryan and Patrick Jason Matthews

During his early years in Nashville, Bryan was making a name for himself as a songwriter. One of the artists who recorded his songs early on is Tritt, who cut “Honky Tonk History” as the opening track off his 2004 album, My Honky Tonk History. Co-written with Patrick Jason Matthews, “Honky Tonk History” is a rollicking, rock-leaning number that allows Tritt’s signature voice to soar as he sings the lyrics that almost sound autobiographical about a man who’s made a living performing in honky tonks all over the country—and he has the scars to prove it.

Look at these holes in my tailgate

Their from Suzy Johnson’s husband’s snub nose 38

Thank god he’s a bad shot and I had that toolbox, between him and me

Right or wrong that’s my honkey-tonk history

4. “My Ol’ Man” by Joey + Rory

Written by Luke Bryan and Rory Feek

While Bryan was in the midst of his own mainstream success as a solo artist, he was still working as a songwriter, as evidenced by the cut he has on Joey + Rory’s 2010 sophomore album, Album Number Two, with the thoughtful “My Ol’ Man.” Written by Bryan and Rory Feek, the piano-led song paints a fond picture of a father who was one of a kind with two calloused hands that could build anything. The two singer-songwriters tell a heartbreaking, yet beautiful story about the relationship between a father and son, making for one of the more tender-hearted songs with Bryan’s name attached to it.

When you’re born a farmer,

It’s what you want your son to be

He was broken hearted

When I said I’m going to Tennessee

He sold that old truck

And stuck the money in my hand

My old man

