Luke Bryan Soars to New Heights on Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter in Las Vegas, Luke Bryan kicked off his headlining residency, Luke Bryan: Vegas, at the new Resorts World Theater Friday night (Feb. 11).

“I’m not really sure how well I’m going to do having a residency in Las Vegas. I already lost my ass this week on Blackjack, which made me double my typical NFL bets,” Bryan joked with the opening night audience. “This is an amazing night guys. This is an amazing situation to have a place here in Las Vegas to call home and to play every night and have fun.”

Bringing the heat (pyrotechnics filled the stage), the five-time Entertainer of the Year showed a sold-out crowd exactly why he earned that coveted title. Bryan made his entrance rising through the stage floor, singing “That’s My Kinda Night,” as fans jumped to their feet with excitement to welcome the country singer.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling screens that displayed everything from fire and rain to stars and ocean waves throughout the night, Bryan made sure to use every inch of a shifting stage that brought him and his band members to new heights. The Georgia native even ventured out into the crowd to interact with his guests as he belted out “All My Friends Say.”

Dressed in all black from his baseball cap down to his cowboy boots, Bryan didn’t miss a beat. Keeping fans entertained and on their feet for the full 90-minute performance, which included hit after hit—“One Margarita,” “Knockin’ Boots,” “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” “Roller Coaster,” “Waves,” “Huntin,’ Fishin,’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” and “Rain Is a Good Thing”

Because Bryan has too many hits to fit into one show, he treated the energetic crowd to a medley of fan favorites, including “Drunk on You,” “Crash My Party,” “Down to One,” and “Someone Else Calling You Baby.” “This is my first-ever medley I’ve done in my life,” he told the crowd.

Bryan then slowed it down for an intimate performance of “Do I” —“The very first song I wrote on the piano,” he shared—and “Strip It Down” with just himself and a piano against a backdrop of dim lights.

As the show came to an end, Bryan left his audience with a stellar version of “Play it Again.” But that wasn’t all. It wouldn’t be a Luke Bryan show without a return visit to the stage for an encore performance. Bryan took his show to the next level, literally, performing “Country Girl,” and the apropos “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” on an elevated 45-foot high catwalk that took Bryan to the top of the theater, bringing him face to face with fans in the upper tier, much to their delight.

“This has been the best night ever Las Vegas,” Bryan said. “Thank you so much.”

Bryan is scheduled to perform at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26. Due to overwhelming demand, nine new show dates are being added. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, February 21, at 10 a.m. PST.

The new dates are:

June 2022: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

August 2022: 31

September 2022: 3, 4

