Billy Currington Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates And How To Buy Tickets

Grammy Award-nominated artist Billy Currington is going on tour this summer and fans can’t wait to see the “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” star live in action. He’ll be starting his tour in Atlanta, Georgia at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in April before wrapping up the run in Chicago at the Windy City Smokeout in July.

Billy Currington has been one of the most exciting acts in country music for the past two decades. He’s huge outside of country music too, with mega hits like “People Are Crazy” giving anyone a reason to start singing at the top of their lungs as soon as they hear it.

If you want to see Billy Currington live on his latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub.

Currington will be joined by Kip Moore for the first couple of shows on his tour and Larry Fleet for the last, adding two more popular country singers to the shows. Billy Currington hasn’t announced who else will be joining him for his tour, so stay tuned for more information.

While we don’t know what songs Billy Currington will be playing on his latest tour, fans can hope to hear a mix of some of his older classics and newer ballads. His latest tours have included songs like “Pretty Good at Drinkin Beer”, “That’s How Country Boys Roll”, and “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To”.

If you’re interested in seeing Billy Currington during his summer 2024 tour run, you should buy your tickets fast. The veteran country singer is only scheduled for 13 shows and tickets are already moving quickly. You can get official tickets to see Billy Currington live through StubHub or by clicking here.

04/24 – Atlanta, Georgia – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

04/27 – Orange Beach, Alabama – The Wharf Amphitheater

05/03 – Portsmouth, Virginia – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

05/04 – Simpsonville, South Carolina – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

05/11 – Youngstown, Ohio – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

05/17 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

05/18 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater

06/01 – Panama City Beach, Florida – Gulf Coast Jam

06/14 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom

06/21 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

06/22 – New York, New York – The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/29 – Topeka, Kansas – Bonner Springs, Kansas

07/13 – Chicago, Illinois – Windy City Smokeout

FAQs

When do tickets for the Billy Currington 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Billy Currington’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Billy Currington 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Billy Currington’s 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Currington 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Currington 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Billy Currington tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Billy Currington 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Billy Currington is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Billy Currington’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Billy Currington 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Billy Currington tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Billy Currington merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Billy Currington’s 2024 Tour?

Billy Currington will be joined by Kip Moore for the first few shows on his 2024 summer tour and Larry Fleet for the last. He hasn’t announced who else, if anyone, will be joining him for his tour, so check back for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

