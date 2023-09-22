4 Songs You Didn’t Know Luther Vandross Wrote for Other Artists

Luther Vandross—whose rich baritone and emotive delivery earned him the nickname “The Pavarotti of Pop”—was not just a singer; he was a musical polymath. His vast discography, punctuated by hits like “Never Too Much” and “Here and Now,” has secured him a permanent place in the annals of pop, R&B and soul. Often overlooked, however, is Vandross’ proficiency as a songwriter for his industry peers.

Before his fame as a solo artist, Vandross was penning hits and providing backing vocals for an array of stars. In an industry where self-made songs often provide the most sincere expressions of artistry, Vandross generously shared his lyrical and melodic talents with fellow luminaries, beefing up their discographies and cementing their legacies.

A case in point are these four gems that you probably didn’t know were carefully crafted by Luther Vandross for other icons of music.

1. “Get It Right” by Aretha Franklin (1983)

The Queen of Soul’s 1983 track “Get It Right” is a jazzy, funk-infused gem that might surprise those who only associate Vandross with the realm of soulful ballads. Co-written with bassist Marcus Miller, the song was the title track for Franklin’s album. Though it wasn’t one of Aretha’s massive hits, it did reach No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. It’s a testament to Vandross’ genre-spanning versatility and his uncanny ability to channel the unique strengths of the artists for whom he wrote.

2. “It’s Hard for Me to Say” by Diana Ross (1987)

Released as part of Diana Ross’ 1987 album, Red Hot Rhythm & Blues, this touching ballad was co-written by Vandross and his frequent collaborator, John “Skip” Anderson. This sentimental track allowed Ross to delve deep emotionally, fitting perfectly with her unique voice and expressive range. Vandross, who was an ardent fan of Ross, considered writing this song a career highlight. Vandross would later include his own version on his 1996 album, Your Secret Love.

3. “Love Don’t Love You Anymore” by Gregory Hines (1993)

Though primarily known for his tap dancing and acting, Gregory Hines was also a skilled singer, and “Love Don’t Love You Anymore” showed his ability to deliver a poignant message through song. Featured on his 1993 album There’s Nothing Better Than Love, the song was a somewhat underrated entry in Vandross’ songwriting catalog. Hines’ rendition captured the quiet resignation of the lyrics, adding a unique dimension to Vandross’ original concept. This song remains a lesser-known but equally significant part of Vandross’ songwriting contributions.

4. “So Amazing” by Dionne Warwick (1983)

Many associate “So Amazing” with Vandross himself, given that it’s a staple of his own catalog. However, it was first popularized by Dionne Warwick on her 1983 album How Many Times Can We Say Goodbye. Though not a commercial blockbuster, Warwick’s rendition, which earned her a Grammy nomination, has been praised for her vocal finesse and emotional depth. Vandross, who wrote the song after being inspired by a romantic relationship, was honored that Warwick—another of his musical heroes—would add her voice to his composition.

Final Thoughts

While Luther Vandross remains an enduring symbol of vocal prowess in the worlds of R&B and soul, his talents as a songwriter are worthy of similar admiration. These songs not only showcase Vandross’ keen understanding of melody and lyrical storytelling but also his uncanny ability to bring out the best in other legendary performers. It’s this generous spread of talent that makes Vandross’ contributions to music history so multifaceted and enduring.

