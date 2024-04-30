Young Miko Announces The XOXO Tour in 2024

Puerto Rican pop phenomenon Young Miko has finally announced her first major tour of the US! The XOXO Tour will bring the genre-bending artist across both the East and West Coasts this summer for 19 stops.
The tour will support her debut album att., which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums Chart earlier this month. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet.
The Young Miko 2024 Tour will kick off this summer on July 31 in Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium. The tour will close on September 11 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
Fans of Young Miko can score presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting May 1 at 10:00 am local. A Spotify presale will begin on May 2.
Public on-sale starts on May 3 at 10:00 am local.

Young Miko 2024 Tour Dates
July 31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
August 3 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
August 6 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
August 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
August 12 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater
August 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
August 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
August 21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 24 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
August 27 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden
August 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
September 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
September 4 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
September 6 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 7 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
September 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Photo courtesy of Young Miko’s X account
