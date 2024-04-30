Young Miko Announces The XOXO Tour in 2024

Puerto Rican pop phenomenon Young Miko has finally announced her first major tour of the US! The XOXO Tour will bring the genre-bending artist across both the East and West Coasts this summer for 19 stops.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour will support her debut album att., which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums Chart earlier this month. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet.

The Young Miko 2024 Tour will kick off this summer on July 31 in Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium. The tour will close on September 11 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Fans of Young Miko can score presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting May 1 at 10:00 am local. A Spotify presale will begin on May 2.

Public on-sale starts on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find any tickets after the presale events have ended, you can always check what’s in stock on Stubhub. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform for finding last-minute seats to shows that have already sold out. Give it a try!

Tickets won’t last! Reserve your spot to see this up-and-coming sensation before tickets sell out.

July 31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

August 3 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

August 6 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

August 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

August 12 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

August 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

August 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 24 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

August 27 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

August 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

September 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

September 4 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 6 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 7 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Photo courtesy of Young Miko’s X account

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.