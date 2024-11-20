4 Songs You Didn’t Know Martial Arts Legend Jackie Chan Wrote and Sang

Before Jackie Chan became more of a household name in the U.S. with his breakout role in Rumble in the Bronx in 1996, and later for his roles in the Rush Hour trilogy of films (1998-2006) and Shanghai Noon (2000), he was a pop star in Hong Kong and had already released seven albums from his 1984 debut Love Me through Dragon’s Heart in ’96.



Born on April 7, 1954, Chan was classically trained in opera at Peking Opera School by the age of 7 and spent many years studying the craft, while taking on martial arts and acrobatics. By the early 1980s, Chan began producing albums and singing the theme songs to most of the films he directed, wrote, and starred in and won the Best Foreign Singer Award in Japan in 1984.



Along with releasing a catalog of original songs, Chan has also covered Elvis Presley‘s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” the Lionel Richie and Diana Ross duet “Endless Love,” Willie Nelson‘s “Always on My Mind,” Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep,” and covered Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” with Ani DiFranco in 2002, among many more.

In 2021, DJ Tiësto, Dzeko, and Post Malone even co-wrote a twisted homage to the martial artist. “Jackie Chan” is the story about a girl throwing out the idea of settling down and living Chan-style—She said she too young, don’t want no man / So she gon’ call her friends, now that’s a plan … Know your b—h wanna kick it, Jackie Chan.



Throughout his career, Chan released 20 albums and sang more than 100 songs in English, as well as Cantonese, Japanese, Mandarin, and Taiwanese. “I listened to a lot of country songs to learn English,” said Chan in a 2017 interview. “When I had nothing to do I’d just turn on these songs while working.” He added, “That’s how I learned English.”



Along with singing and producing, writing, and directing films, Chan also penned some songs along the way. Here’s a look at four songs Chan sang and wrote during his career.

“Kung Fu Fighting Man,” Theme Song to The Young Master (1980)

Written by Reiko Yukawa

Chan started his music career singing the themes songs to most of the films he starred in beginning with “Kung Fu Fighting Man,” which he sang in English for his 1980 film The Young Master. The empowering song follows the story of a young martial arts student (Chan) who must save his brother through fighting. The Young Master features a 20-minute fight scene with Chan at the end.

This road that I’ve been walking

Don’t seem to have no end

And I’ve never met

A single man yet

That I could call my friend

Ain’t never looked for trouble

But always made my stand

It seems to me

I was born to be

A kung-fu, kung-fu fighting man

“The Hero Story,” Theme Song to Police Story (1985)

Written by James Wong, Koji Makaino, Michael Lai

For his 1985 action film, Police Story, Chan stars as a Hong Kong cop who has to clear his name after being framed for murder and performs its theme song “Hero Story.”

It’s onward and march

With the consequences known to oneself

On the double

I’ll put my name in the clouds

With pride

I write down The poem of my life



In 1994, “The Hero Story” was used by the Royal Hong Kong Police for a recruitment advertisement.

“Walk Towards the Sun” (1993)

Written by Jackie Chan and Jonathan Lee

In 1993, a Taiwan compilation was released featuring a pop ballad, co-written by Chan and Jonathan Lee. Though released on the early ’90s album, not much is known about the song and it was likely released years earlier. The mystery around “Walk Towards the Sun” is further shrouded in the only blurred footage of Chan singing the song.

“Wu Shi Ren Fei” / “All Things Come to An End” (2018)

Written by Jackie Chan

In 2018, Chan released his first album in 16 years since With All One’s Heart (2002) with I Am Me, a collection of more personal songs. “This album contains songs that are practically stories of my life,” said Chan of the album, which he sings in Mandarin. “They are songs for the people I loved, for those who have left and that I will never see again, songs dedicated to my son and any of his mistakes, songs that show him that he should not give up. I also sing to my wife, father and mother, my fans, friends, peace and universal love.”



On the album, Chan wrote the sentimental ballad, “Wu Shi Ren Fei,” which translates into “All Things Come to An End” with lyrics dedicated to family and friends who are no longer with him.



All things come to an end

Tears falling on cuffs before even speaking

Who shall climb up the high block/building with me

Drink thousands of cups till drunk

Memories become melancholy

Heart is not lost

Lonely shadows, slender figures under a crescent moon



“When do we humans suddenly realize that we’re getting old?” shared Chan in an audio message discussing the song. “These few years, every time I receive news of a close friend passing away, I clearly feel that I’m getting old.”

Photo: Jackie Chan, London, 1997. (Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)