Chris Stapleton’s Signature Cowboy Hat Has the Perfect Nickname

Pop stars, country stars, and rock stars become known for much more than their hit songs. Often, their instrument or fashion takes center stage over the music.

So much so that these things receive nicknames. The purpose here is to discuss Chris Stapleton and his hat, but before then, a quick refresher on rock star nicknames.

A Hasty, Though Not Entirely Comprehensive Rundown of Famous Nicknames

Willie Nelson’s trusty guitar became his longtime sidekick and required a name. He called it Trigger, named after Roy Rogers’s horse. And B. B. King addressed his Gibson guitars as Lucille because its curves resemble that of a woman’s hips.

Sometimes, the artists themselves receive nicknames: Bruce Springsteen is The Boss, Michael Jackson, The King of Pop, and, of course, Elvis Presley was known as The King of Rock and Roll. Also, Aretha Franklin is the Queen of Soul, Bob Dylan, the Bard, Billy Joel, the Piano Man, and Ozzy Osbourne remains the Prince of Darkness.

Neil Young’s beautiful noises with Crazy Horse earned him the nickname the Godfather of Grunge, and it is impossible not to hear his influence in bands like Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth.

Born With a Rock Star Name

Hiram King Williams is better known as Hank. If an Irish guy named Paul Hewson made dinner reservations, it would cause much less of a fuss than if Bono had booked them. The actor Seymour Cassel began calling Saul Hudson “Slash” as a kid. Slash plays in Guns N’ Roses with a guy named Bill Bailey but you might know him better as Axl Rose.

Still, some real names sound like nicknames. Madonna was born Madonna Ciccone, and Prince Rogers Nelson wrote “Purple Rain.”

Finally, all this naming history brings us to Chris Stapleton and his crucial clothing accessory—the cowboy hat.

Handle With Care

Cowboy hats offer more than cool looks. They keep you warm in the cold. Provide some shade and protection from the sun. And the brim creates a kind of gutter for the rain where the water can run off the hat and away from the eyes.

Stapleton told The Today Show his iconic cowboy hat has a name. His road crew nicknamed the hat “Precious.” Why? The singer said the hat “follows him around” and “it’s kind of part of my head.”

The crew treats his treasured cap with the delicate care a vintage guitar might receive. So “Precious” fits (pun intended).

Traveller

Following stints fronting The SteelDrivers and The Jompson Brothers, Stapleton went solo and never looked back. His Dave Cobb-produced solo debut, Traveller, arrived in 2015, and with it, a new country music legend was born.

Notice the album title’s spelling (“Traveller” instead of “Traveler”). The Brits prefer the former, while the Americans usually stick to the latter. But for Stapleton, maybe the additional “l” is for his fellow rambler, Precious.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)