4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sia Wrote for Other Aritsts

The 47-year-old Australian-born songwriter Sia Kate Isobelle Furle—better known as the one-named Sia—has helped write more hit songs with big-name artists than you might imagine. Indeed, she is up there with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Pharrell Williams.
Videos by American Songwriter
To wit, Sia helped write four songs with four very different artists below. When it comes to the accomplished Sia, there doesn’t seem to be any worry about who she’s writing with. She’s as fluid as ink on a page.
Below are four songs that you likely didn’t know Sia wrote for other musicians and performers.
1. “Devil in Me,” Halsey
Written by Sia, Greg Kurstin, Halsey
Released on the pop star’s 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, “Devil in Me” was written by a triumvirate of songwriters, including its performer Halsey. Sia and Greg Kurstin also had a hand in penning the tune. Kurstin, it should be noted, is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, including Producer of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. As for the track, it’s an emotive, dramatic song about coming “back to life.” Halsey sings over staccato snares, swelling,
I won’t take anyone down if I crawl tonight
But I still let everyone down when I change in size
And I went tumbling down tryna reach your high
But I scream too loud if I speak my mind
2. “Crying in the Club,” Camila Cabello
Written by Sia, Benny Blanco, Happy Perez, Cashmere Cat, Camila Cabello
This pop song written by a slew of characters includes a sample of Christina Aguilera’s hit ’90s single “Genie in a Bottle.” It is also the debut track from the then-burgeoning pop star, Camila Cabello. “Crying in the Club” is another dramatic song, with a big heart and confused undertones. Cabello sings with power and range on the track. She’s magnetic and Sia and Co. know how to bring it out of her skillfully. One word at a time. Cabello sings reassuringly,
You think, that you’ll die without him
You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself
You fear, that you’ll lay alone forever now
It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been this free
‘Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)
Let the beat carry away, your tears as they fall baby
Ain’t no crying in the club (hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I
Ain’t no crying in the club
3. “Champion,” Fall Out Boy
Written by Sia, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Jesse Shatkin
Released in 2017 on Fall Out Boy’s album, Mania, this song blends three genres. Rock, pop and even a bit of nu meal. The song is one of tension release. It seems cathartic for its singer and listeners alike. If I can live through this—I can do anything! That is both the chorus and the central thrust. Co-written by Sia, this song combines what she does best: ubiquitous and dramatic connections. Sings the band’s lead singer Patrick Stump,
If I can live through this
If I can live through this
If I can live through this
I can do anything
Champion, champion
Champion, champion
I got rage every day, on the inside
The only thing I do is sit around and kill time
I’m trying to blow out the pilot light
I’m trying to blow out the light
4. “Sledgehammer,” Rihanna
Written by Rihanna, Sia, Jesse Shatkin
Released in 2016, this song played during the credits for the Star Trek Beyond film. The epic, movie-like music video was treated as such, premiering in an IMAX theater. The powerful song is all about resilience. Coming back from the ashes. The pop star wrote it with Sia and Jesse Shatkin. Sings Rihanna,
Yeah I hit a wall, I prayed that I would make it through, make it through
I can’t survive a life that’s without you, that’s without you, yeah
And I will rise up from the ashes now, the ashes now
Oh, the sparrow flies with just the crumbs of loving spilled, yeah
I was bracing for the pain and then I let it go
I gathered all my strength and I found myself whole
Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images