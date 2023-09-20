4 Songs You Didn’t Know Susanna Hoffs Wrote for the Bangles

Girl groups were becoming popular again in the 1980s, and The Bangles were one of the best. Their eight-year collaboration produced some of the most essential hits of the decade, including “Manic Monday,” “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Eternal Flame,” and “I’ll Set You Free.” Their lead singer and guitarist was Susanna Hoffs, whose vocals became internationally recognizable.

But Hoffs’ talent also led to the group’s downfall as media outlets started to portray her as the main focus of the group, with the others being portrayed as simply backup players. The Bangles broke up in 1989, with members splitting off to join other bands or start solo careers.

Hoffs is best known as The Bangles’ lead singer, but she was a prolific songwriter. She penned some of their major hits, usually in collaboration with major songwriters who had also worked with Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, and other superstars. One of the most distinctive aspects of her style was her love of 1960s bands, which led her to combine vintage sensibilities with new stylistic elements in her music.

After the band’s breakup, Hoffs pursued a solo career. She released a series of albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s that produced several hits, including “My Side of the Bed.” She found a niche in covering songs for movie and television soundtracks, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Austin Powers films. Hoffs has also appeared in several movies and television shows. But despite her varied career, she is best remembered for her time in The Bangles. Here are a handful of songs she co-wrote for the band.

Written by Susanna Hoffs, Louis Gutierrez, David Kahne

The Bangles had many hits during their time, but “Walking Down Your Street” has a special distinction: it was the band’s first major hit that was actually written by one of its members. Hoffs wrote it with musician Louis Gutierrez, drawing on her youthful experiences of having an irresistible crush. But where “Walking Down Your Street” really shines is the music, an eclectic blend of genres that combined pop rock with New Wave, classic rock, and dance rock. Hoffs was also inspired by 1960s girl groups such as The Shangri-Las and The Supremes.

“Walking Down Your Street” was a major hit, becoming popular on dance floors throughout the end of the decade. It peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Cause I’m gonna walk right down your street

With a love that I can’t hide

I’ve got one thing on my mind, yeah

I’ll even sacrifice my pride

‘Cause I can’t stop the way I feel

So I keep walking on

‘Cause I want you

Written by Susanna Hoffs, Billy Steinberg, Tom Kelly

“In Your Room” was a sultry hit from 1988, with lyrics openly describing the singer’s desire for an unknown person. Hoffs wrote it with Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, and drew on her love of 1960s rock bands for inspiration. The track uniquely experiments with old and new musical styles, making use of an urgent, driving rhythm that makes it all the more engaging. “In Your Room” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been praised as one of The Bangles’ best songs.

“[The Bangles] liked everything from Petula Clark to The Beatles and all the Sixties music they loved,” Steinberg told Songfacts in a 2004 interview. “So when we got together to write with Susanna, it was right up our alley because, of course, Tom and I grew up in the Sixties, and that was what we loved.”

I love it in your room all day

When you’re gone, I like to try on all your clothes

You won’t regret it if you let me stay

I’ll teach you everything that a boy should know

I’m alive when I’m with you

Gonna make your dreams come true

In your room

Written by Eric Lowen, Dan Navarro, Susanna Hoffs

Many of Hoffs’ songs for The Bangles were written around the same time, though they were released at different points through the mid- to late 1980s. If anything, these songs show her versatile songwriting ability, as each has a distinct mood and style. “I’ll Set You Free” is a soft rock track about the end of a relationship; The Bangles released it in some parts of the world as a farewell single for their fanbase.

I remember eyes that shined

As they looked so hard back into mine

Now it’s just a memory

So I’ll set you free

I remember words that fell

Like coins into a wishing well

It was never meant to be

So I’ll set you free

I’ll set you free

Written by Susanna Hoffs, Billy Steinberg, Tom Kelly

“Eternal Flame” is one of The Bangles’ best-known songs, and was their second track to hit No. 1 on the pop charts after “Walk Like an Egyptian” did it three years earlier. Hoffs wrote the song (along with Steinberg and Kelly again) after touring Elvis’ estate, Graceland, and seeing the “eternal flame” burning by his grave.

Amazingly, when Hoffs presented the song to her bandmates, they initially rejected it. The group dynamic was tense, the band close to splitting up. The success of “Eternal Flame” caused further tensions as it pushed Hoffs to the forefront even more and the other members further to the back. They broke up just six months after its release.

Close your eyes, give me your hand

Do you feel my heart beating?

Do you understand? Do you feel the same?

Am I only dreaming?

Or is this burning an eternal flame?

Photo: Rebecca Wilson/Kid Logic Media