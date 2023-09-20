Megan Thee Stallion Hints at EP and Tour with Cardi B

After hopping on Cardi B‘s latest single “Bongos” earlier this month, her first vocal contribution of 2023, Megan Thee Stallion is now insisting that her and Cardi could have even more music on the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday (September 19), the Houston rapper sat down with Complex to discuss some of the endeavors she’s taking on in the near future, including an ad campaign with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and an A24 musical titled D*CKS, releasing next Friday (September 29). As noted before, though, Meg was also asked about her friendship with Cardi B, as she explained that their chemistry has opened the door for even more collaborations.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” Meg said about a potential joint project. “So I’ve done two songs for her [“WAP” and “Bongos”]. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.”

Additionally, on top of adding more to their two-song catalog of “WAP” (2020) and “Bongos,” Meg suggested that her and Cardi could even do a tour together as well, one week removed from their “Bongos” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together,” she continued. “Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

[RELATED: The Story Behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos”]

Later in the conversation, Meg was then asked about her solo career. Back in May, she told InStyle that she was not mentally ready to return to releasing music, as she was still getting her mind right in the midst of Tory Lanez’s assualt trial. But, just weeks removed from Lanez earning a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in the foot in 2020, Meg revealed to Complex that she is excited to put out a new LP.

“I am in such an amazing headspace. I’m making music that I really, really love,” she said. “I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about. I’m just excited because I feel like I’ve definitely let the Hotties in on everything that’s happening with me, personally. I feel like I do. Maybe I don’t express it enough. But with this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella