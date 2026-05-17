4 Sensitive Ballads From Southern Rock Legends That Might Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Care to construct a Mount Rushmore of Southern rock bands? Well, you probably wouldn’t get a clear consensus. But we’re guessing you’d be in good company if you chose The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, and ZZ Top.

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We think of those bands as hard-rocking types. But the following four songs, one by each of them, proved that they could handle a delicate ballad with ease.

“Melissa” by The Allman Brothers Band

Gregg Allman wrote this song well before the Allman Brothers first gained notoriety. Right off the bat, his brother Duane liked it. Gregg finally had the chance to properly record the song on the 1972 album Eat A Peach, which came after Duane’s death. The excellent reception that “Melissa” received proved that the band didn’t need to go on long instrumental excursions to wow their audience. The song put a spotlight on Gregg Allman’s soulful vocals. It’s a lived-in performance. He could clearly relate to the tale of someone whose life is spent out on the road, even as his heart is pulled back again and again to that one special person.

“Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

We’re guessing you thought we were going to pick “Free Bird” as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s entry, didn’t you? Truth be told, that song is only a ballad for about half its running time. “Simple Man” is much better for what we’re seeking here. Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington wrote it. The simplistic structure has made it a standard for bar bands and solo acoustic guitarists pretty much since it was released. But they all come up short of the original. Skynyrd’s rhythm section just sinks into that groove until it sinks into you as the listener. And Van Zant sings the stuffing out of the song, segueing from subtle sadness to deep passion.

“Second Chance” by 38 Special

Upon hearing this song for the first time in 1989, you’d be forgiven if you never gleaned that it was 38 Special as the performers. It doesn’t really sound much like the Southern-tinged arena rock that led to big hits like “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You”. By the time ’89 rolled around, it appeared that the band was past its sell-by date in terms of its chances of making the pop charts. That’s when new keyboardist Max Carl revived “Second Chance”, fittingly, considering the title. The song had been started years earlier by guitarist Jeff Carlisi and Cal Curtis. Carl helped finish it and assumed lead vocal duties on the track, which turned into the biggest pop hit of the band’s career.

“Rough Boy” by ZZ Top

ZZ Top locked into a powerful formula in the 80s that helped them cross over from the hard rock periphery into the center of the mainstream. Locomotive rhythms, shiny synthesizers, sly innuendo in the lyrics, and, of course, videos that portrayed the trio as MTV magi sent them into the stratosphere. On “Rough Boy”, they showed off their softer side with a dreamy ballad. Written by all three members of the group, the song featured lead singer Billy Gibbons at his most tender. Gibbons also takes center stage with one of his stunning guitar solos. Found on their 1985 album Afterburner, the song, contrary to the LP title, finds the band thriving in slow gear.

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