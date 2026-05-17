4 Amazing Songs That Shockingly Went Nowhere on the Charts in 1980

In the grand scheme of things, a song’s legacy depends more on how well it stands the test of time than on whether it was a big hit. Still, it can be mind-blowing to look back at times at the high-quality level of songs that didn’t make any kind of a dent on the pop charts. Back in 1980, these four songs were released to little fanfare and minimal chart success. But they sure sound fantastic after all these years.

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“Stop Your Sobbing” by The Pretenders

Like many New Wave bands, Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders found a little bit more success right off the bat in the UK. They recorded “Stop Your Sobbing” because Hynde was a big fan of The Kinks, who did the original way back in 1964. Interestingly enough, The Pretenders’ version of the song predates when Hynde met Ray Davies of The Kinks. That pair would eventually marry. Nick Lowe produced the track, which was actually the band’s first single release in 1979 in Great Britain. But even though the power-popping cover hit the Top 40 across the pond, it only scraped its way to No. 65 on American shores.

“I Don’t Like Mondays” by The Boomtown Rats

Many American fans know Bob Geldof as the catalyst behind Band Aid and the Live Aid concerts. But in Great Britain, Geldof enjoyed his share of New Wave success as the leader of The Boomtown Rats. “I Don’t Like Mondays” is almost like a novelty song in that it was extremely different from the New Wave that the band usually peddled. Lush flourishes from piano and strings characterize the music. Meanwhile, Geldof tells the tale, based on a true story, of a tragedy spurred by an overwhelmed mother. These days, “I Don’t Like Mondays” is recognized as a daring ballad. But it didn’t move the needle at the time in the US, only reaching No. 73 on the pop charts.

“Rough Boys” by Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend had a lot going on at the turn of the 70s into the 80s, probably a bit too much considering he was struggling with addiction issues at the time. He was trying to revive The Who after the death of drummer Keith Moon. But he was also trying to write enough material to make an honest stab at solo success. He chose “Rough Boys” as the first single release in Great Britain from his 1980 album Empty Glass. In the US, he went instead with “Let My Love Open The Door” first, and it was a Top 10 smash. But “Rough Boys”, a frenetic rocker, only crawled to No. 89 when it finally did get a look in the US.

“Cheap Sunglasses” by ZZ Top

As the 80s progressed, ZZ Top would become one of the most successful American bands in terms of crossover appeal. But they entered the decade on much shakier footing in that respect. While admired for their cool musical stew of hard rock, blues, and Texas attitude, the trio didn’t always make friends with pop radio. “Cheap Sunglasses”, released on their 1979 album Deguello, only made it to No. 89 by the time it peaked on the singles charts a year later. That’s too bad, because pop fans were missing out on a crunchy, funky number. The song sang the praises of the shades that you pick up somewhere for a couple of bucks and look just as great as the ultra-expensive ones.

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