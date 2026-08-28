Tim McGraw Takes Scary Onstage Tumble During Signature Hit, Laughs It Off and Keeps Singing

Although a professional with over three decades’ worth of experience, Tim McGraw was still human. Having traveled all over the world, the country singer got the chance to perform on some of the biggest stages. And while he wasn’t intimidated by thousands of screaming fans, a stage proved to be more than enough to bring the singer to his knees. That’s exactly what happened during a recent performance when McGraw took a tumble during his hit song “I Like It, I Love It.”

McGraw might like it and love it, but that wasn’t the case when he performed at the Riverbend Music Center on Thursday. Excited to entertain fans in Cincinnati, the hitmaker was soaking in the atmosphere as the crowd powered through the lyrics to “I Like It, I Love It.” Occasionally, McGraw would jump back in.

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While a special moment to hear the lyrics spread through the crowd, McGraw forgot about the stage. With one wrong step, the singer crashed to the floor. Needing a moment to compose himself, the country singer was quickly back to his feet, shaking off the mishap. Shocked, like fans, he joked, “There’s a hole there.”

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Tim McGraw Only Bruised His Pride

Not the memory McGraw wanted, but at 59, the singer proved that he was in great shape – if that wasn’t already apparent. But that still didn’t stop fans from adding, “I hope that you’re okay, Tim. You’re getting a little too old to be falling off stage like that.” Another person wrote, “Sure hope it didn’t hurt anything but the pride.”

For one fan, they took the mishap as a prime example of McGraw’s professionalism. “Just like a pro! You got right back up and kept on singing. I like it. I love it – I want some more of it…”

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Thankfully, from how quickly he bounced back, McGraw seemed unfazed by the fall. Although the unexpected tumble could have brought the performance to a halt, the country singer refused to let one wrong step ruin the night.

Looking ahead to the rest of his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, McGraw still had a slew of shows planned throughout the rest of 2026. Aside from traveling to states like Ohio, Florida, and Georgia, he would finish the year with a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)