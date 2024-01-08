4 Times Billie Eilish Wowed Us On Stage

Billie Eilish is one of a kind. She holds little resemblance to any of her peers. Any familiarity that is there is likely the product of other artists attempting to imitate her unique, off-kilter musicality.

Eilish brings every ounce of that originality to her live performances. She routinely subverts and exceeds expectations. In an effort to highlight her on-stage chops, find four stellar Eilish performances, below.

1. “bury a friend” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eilish isn’t afraid to add something a little sinister into the mix. Much of her music leans on the darker side. She goes peek creepy in this performance of “bury a friend” from Jimmy Kimmel Live! From a darkened stage to a shadowy figure looming overhead, this Eilish performance is a spectacle.

2. “when the party’s over” Live from The Grammys

We love an uptempo Eilish performance as much as the next fan, but she arguably shines more on an intimate ballad. For evidence of the claim check out this performance of “when the party’s over” from the 2020 Grammys. Eilish is joined by her brother/producer FINNEAS in this performance. She expertly sings through this meandering ballad, hitting the siren-esque notes with ease. Her ability to inject a hefty amount of emotion into her singing is readily apparent here.

3. Debut of “TV” Live in Concert

Playing new material on stage isn’t an easy feat for any artist. Nevertheless, Eilish pulled off that gamble when she debuted “TV” at a show in Manchester, England. The somber, topical track sees Eilish air some of her grievances with both her life and the outside world. She proved she was tuned into the news cycle with this track, but she relays the information so sweetly that she makes it go down easy.

4. “Misery Business” with Hayley Williams live at Coachella

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams proves time and time again that her vocal range is bar none. However, Eilish made a strong showing when she performed “Misery Business” at Coachella alongside Williams. The acoustic rendition of the punk-pop track hit almost as hard as the original, electric version.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)