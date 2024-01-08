Third Eye Blind Launching 2024 Summer Gods Tour with Yellowcard; 3EB Appearing on ‘GMA’ Wednesday

Third Eye Blind has announced dates for a fourth edition of its Summer Gods Tour. The trek, which will feature support acts Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A, will kick off with June 8 concert in Airway Heights, Washington, and is mapped out through an August 3 show in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas.

So far, the outing features 37 dates and will visit more than 25 states across the U.S.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

Added Yellowcard’s Ryan Key, “Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997. As ’90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record.”

Ticket Info

Tickets for the 2024 Summer Gods Tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time at ThirdEyeBlind.com.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 9, for Citi card members, and other presales will be offered throughout the week. Tickets also will be sold via StubHub.

Prior to the 2024 Summer Gods Tour, Third Eye Blind has a couple other performances lined up. The first is a performance on February 24 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. The veteran alt-rockers also will headline an April 12 show in Toppenish, Washington. Tickets are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

Good Morning America Appearance

Meanwhile, Third Eye Blind will make a special appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America this Wednesday, January 10. The band will perform and be interviewed on the show.

Special “Jumper” Single Release

In other news, Third Eye Blind is marking the 25th anniversary of its hit 1998 single “Jumper” by releasing the track on the first-ever playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated discs. A collaboration with the Precious Sound company, the five-inch discs can be played on any traditional turntable.

The B-side of the singles feature the cover art of Third Eye Blind’s 1997 self-titled debut album. The discs can be pre-ordered now at ThirdEyeBlind.com and PreciousSound.com. The silver-coated and gold-coated singles are priced at $450 and $800, respectively. A pure 24-karat gold version also will be available. Visit PreciousSound.com for more details.

Proceeds from sales of the discs will benefit the SeaTrees ecological organization.

Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour dates:

June 8 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

June 14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 30 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 3 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 7 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 9 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 11 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2 – Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

