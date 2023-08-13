5 Things to Know About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is seemingly everywhere these days. She is quickly rising in the pop ranks, shelling out anthems and intimate ballads left and right. She’s effectively a household name, but do you know much about Eilish outside of the recording studio? Find five facts about the “What Was I Made For?” singer below.

1. Eilish has three middle names – and they are wacky

Billie Eilish being her birth name is enough to make her destined for stardom. Many other, more plainly named, artists would beg to think of a stage name like that. But, did you know that “Billie Eilish” is only a small part of her sprawling name? Her full legal name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. It’s understandable why she shed the latter three parts of her name as it likely wouldn’t have fit on a marquee.

2. She has been sharing music since she was 14

Eilish has been grinding, trying to spark a music career for herself since she was 14. Her first big break came in 2016 when she released “Ocean Eyes” on Soundcloud. The song quickly went viral for Eilish’s whispered vocals. After that song gained traction, there was no going back for Eilish. She was destined to become pop royalty.

3. She is a vegan

Billie Eilish is a vegan – which is just one step up from the vegetarian diet she was raised on. “I was raised vegetarian, and I chose to stop eating all animal products when I was 12,” Eilish said in an Instagram video last year. “Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it.”

4. She’s an advocate for getting rid of fur in fashion

Her veganism doesn’t stop at her diet. Eilish is also a strong opponent of using real fur in fashion. When she made her Met Gala debut in 2021, she only agreed to wear an Oscar de la Renta dress if the brand agreed to cut out all real fur from their line. The brand agreed. Talk about power.

5. She is the youngest artist ever to headline Glastonbury Festival

Last year, Eilish became the youngest musician to headline Glastonbury. Eilish shared the bill with the likes of Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Despite being one of the youngest musicians in the lineup, she wowed the crowd with her host of current pop gems.

