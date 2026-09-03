4 Top 40 Songs From 1975 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

The 1970s were full of dancing, grooving, and jiving, which might have made it difficult to sing along to the words, with so much gyrating and shimmying going on. But humans are nothing if not resourceful creatures, and as folks got down on the dance floor, their brains were processing the songs’ lyrics and locking them away in the memory vault of everyone born from the late 1940s to the 1960s. Just ask any baby boomer—they can likely still sing these four Top 40 songs from 1975 by heart, even decades after their release.

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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I’ll start this list of Top 40 hits from 1975 that baby boomers can still sing by heart with one that hits close to home. I’ve heard my mom, a baby boomer, sing along to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” plenty of times. The first time I saw it happen, I was amazed she knew the song. She was amazed that I knew the song. Those brief, shared moments over the car radio prove that some songs and musical groups are timeless. And Earth, Wind & Fire and their Top 40 hit “Shining Star” definitely qualify.

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“One Of These Nights” by Eagles

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The Eagles’ 1975 hit, “One Of These Nights”, is the kind of song you want to sing along to even if you don’t actually know what they’re saying. (Honestly, ignorance might be bliss for some of those creepier lines like “coming up behind you, swear I’m gonna find you.”) In any case, the falsetto vocals and groovy rhythm make this an earworm with serious lasting power. Of all Eagles songs to choose from, most baby boomers will likely be able to sing along—or even mumble along—to this Top 40 classic.

“Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers

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The Doobie Brothers gave car rides everywhere a new, exciting sing-along song with the 1975 release of “Black Water”. The song begins as an easygoing, laidback groove that makes it easy to pick up on the words. But the real karaoke happens toward the end of the song, when the band breaks off into a multi-part a cappella feature. Sing them all, or focus on one. As someone who has done both options plenty of times, I can attest to the fact that either way is very fun. Most baby boomers would, too.

“Lady Marmalade” by Labelle

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Finally, wrapping up this list of Top 40 songs from 1975 that every baby boomer can still sing is the song that made everyone feel like they could sing French for once. Very, very naughty French that one probably shouldn’t say in mixed company while traveling there, but it’s French just the same. Just when baby boomers thought they escaped “Lady Marmalade” for good, the early 2000s brought it back with a revamped version by Christina Aguilera, Maya, P!nk, and Lil’ Kim for the movie-musical Moulin Rouge. That remix made it so that every millennial can sing along with this baby boomer hit, too.

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