4 Underrated Fleetwood Mac Songs From ‘Tango In The Night’

“Tango In The Night” might not have been Fleetwood Mac‘s most popular project (it’s pretty hard to top an album like Rumours), but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a few hits worth mentioning. Here are some of the more underrated Fleetwood Mac tracks from this album that deserve a second listen.

“Welcome To The Room… Sara”

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It would seem, as Nicks insinuated in 1987, that this song is piggybacks off of “Sara”. Nicks’ fans know that “Sara” was originally a 16-minute-long song, inspired in part by one of Nicks’ former best friends. Apparently, this one is meant to feel a bit ominous.

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“‘Welcome to the Room… Sara’ is very much a secret kind of song,” she explained. “Sara is from Tusk, that’s the same Sara we’re talking about — and she just has some experiences that she’s talking about. I don’t really want anyone to know whether I’m going into her room or she’s coming into mine, or what’s in the room…”

“Seven Wonders”

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This song is mystical, groovy, and nostalgically danceable. Nicks sings about an old romance, saying that she could see the seven wonders and never find anything comparable.

If I live to see the seven wonders

I’ll make a path to the rainbow’s end

I’ll never live to match the beauty again

The rainbow’s edge.

“You And I, Pt. II”

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This final track on Tango In The Night was spruced up by Christine McVie to give the album a better ending. Apparently, Nicks thought that ending the album with “When I See You Again” would’ve been a little too depressing. So, McVie added lyrics to a Buckingham composition, and the rest is history.

This song is a continuation of “You and I, Part I”. It appeared on the B-side of the “Big Love” single.

“Isn’t It Midnight”

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As McVie told Musician Magazine, this track “goes back directly to a guy that I met a long time ago; it was a concrete situation that didn’t work out.”

The lyrics, accompanied by dramatic guitar solos and mystical synth sounds, tell the story of a lover who’s a bit hard to read.

McVie also told the magazine, “I like to write songs about love. Music and love go hand in hand to me, but I like to find an unusual way of phrasing it all.”

“Isn’t It Midnight” definitely accomplishes that feat.

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