4 Underrated New Wave Bands of the 1980s

These four stellar new wave acts either flew under the radar during the 1980s, or they haven’t received the lasting acknowledgment that they deserve today. Let’s dive into four underrated new wave bands from the 1980s!

1. The Fixx

The Fixx are a stellar new wave pop-rock outfit that made it to the US charts with their 1983 record Reach The Beach. The songs “Saved By Zero” and “One Thing Leads To Another” were notable hits at the time. Unfortunately, the band barely scratched the underbelly of the Top 40 charts with later releases in the United States.

2. Men Without Hats

If you were alive and conscious in the 1980s, you probably remember Men Without Hats. Unfortunately, much of their popularity has been lost to time. And it shouldn’t be that way. This new wave band’s hit songs “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes The World” are still major jams today, and deserve some acknowledgment. When it comes to new waves bands from the 1980s, Men Without Hats are one of the most underrated.

3. Strawberry Switchblade

This Scottish pop/new wave duo started out in the early 1980s and became well-known for their hit track “Since Yesterday” in 1985. Their music was excellent, but their aesthetics were notably influential at the time. Unfortunately, they didn’t really make much progress internationally and disbanded in 1986.

4. The Method Actors

The Method Actors lent their uniquely American energy to the typically British new wave movement, though they are often labeled as post-punk as well. The five-piece Georgia-based outfit released a few impressive albums during the 1980s, but they eventually disbanded with only four members in 1983. The band’s vocalist, Vic Varney, eventually went on to form the band Go Van Go and a solo career.

