Watch Archival Footage of The Rolling Stones During the Making of Their Soon-to-Be-Reissued 1994 Album ‘Voodoo Lounge’

With The Rolling Stones set to release an expanded 30th-anniversary two-LP version of their 1994 album Voodoo Lounge on July 12, the band has shared some cool archival footage shot during the original sessions for the record.

A video clip posted on The Rolling Stones’ social media pages includes an interview with guitarist Keith Richards in which he talked about how well drummer Charlie Watts was playing while making the album.

“To me, it’s quite amazing to see Charlie Watts grow,” Richards declared. “He’s peaked. He’s peaking right now. I mean, he’s hitting everything right.”

Keef also discussed how Watts was taking a more active role when it came to voicing his opinion about how the takes were going.

“I’ve never seen Charlie Watts [come into] a control room … and say, ‘I’m not loud enough’ or ‘I’m too loud’ or ‘I’m gonna do this and that,’” Richards noted. “Up until five or six years ago, he wouldn’t have done that. He would just say, ‘Give me the best sound you can get me and I’ll do my best.’”

The video then shows Watts talking to the band and producer Don Was about a specific part he’d just played.

“The last take we did, I did a fill-in to the tom-tom, which was a mistake as far as the arrangement, but it came off,” the drummer said. “And I tried it again here. That’s when we f—ed up the first intro. … I deliberately overplayed … the arrangement.”

As Watts was speaking, Richards approached him from behind and gave him a hug.

Was then commented, “That’s a pretty good take.”

Mick Jagger seconded the producers opinion, saying, “Yeah, it’s a good take.”

About Voodoo Lounge

Voodoo Lounge was released on July 11, 1994. It was the first album The Rolling Stones made without longtime bassist Bill Wyman.

Voodoo Lounge topped the U.K. albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The record featured the singles “Love Is Strong,” “Out of Tears,” “You Got Me Rocking,” “Sparks Will Fly,” and “I Go Wild.”

Wyman’s replacement, Darryl Jones, played bass on the entire album. Voodoo Lounge also featured guest appearances by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, soul singer Bobby Womack, trumpet player Mark Isham, accordionist Flaco Jimenez, and percussionist Lenny Castro.

About the Voodoo Lounge Reissue

The Voodoo Lounge reissue can be pre-ordered now. It will be available as a two-LP set featuring one red disc and one yellow disc. A deluxe version will feature a bonus 10-inch white-vinyl disc boasting four tracks previously unreleased on vinyl: “I’m Gonna Drive,” “So Young,” “Jump On Top of Me,” and “The Storm.”

Special bundles also can be purchased at The Rolling Stones’ online store that feature a Voodoo Lounge hoodie, T-shirt, and slipmat.

About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones currently are touring North America in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds. Their next show is scheduled for Friday, July 5, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The trek, which features a total of 20 dates, runs through a July 21 performance in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

