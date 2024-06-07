Post Malone and Blake Shelton Perform 2 Different Versions of Their Unreleased Duet “Pour Me a Drink” at CMA Fest

Post Malone and Blake Shelton kicked off CMA Fest weekend in a big way. First, Malone made a surprise appearance at Nissan Stadium and invited Shelton out to perform their unreleased track “Pour Me a Drink.” Then, they took the party to a more intimate venue to perform a stripped-down rendition of the tune.

Malone has been talking about his desire to make a country album for years. There are videos of him covering country classics floating around the internet. Earlier this year, he appeared on the latest installment of HARDY’s Hixtape series. More recently, he released “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen. Last month, he started teasing his collaboration with Shelton on social media.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton Perform in Nashville

The first night of CMA Fest saw a star-studded lineup taking the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd were slated to be the final acts of the evening. However, after Rhett’s set, Post Malone appeared on the satellite stage on the stadium floor. First, he played a solo rendition of “I Had Some Help” and talked about his forthcoming album. Then, he shocked the crowd when he invited Blake Shelton to join him for “Pour Me a Drink.” They performed a rocking rendition of the song backed by a full band.

Later in the evening, Malone and Shelton relocated to Shelton’s Ole Red. The bar is currently the site of Spotify House, but they made room for a surprise duet. They did a stripped-down version of “Pour Me a Drink” for the much smaller crowd.

However, those weren’t the only times Malone and Shelton worked on their forthcoming collaboration. Some fans captured a video of them shooting a music video for the track in Nashville. In the clip below, they look like they’re having a blast while line dancing, drinking out of Solo cups with a crowd of partiers behind them.

Currently, Malone hasn’t announced a release date for the song. However, with the hype around it and the video in production, it can’t be far off. Fans are also eagerly waiting for him to announce the release of his debut country record.

