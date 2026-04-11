4 Years Ago Today, Country Music’s Most Iconic Mother-Daughter Duo Reunited for the First Time in Two Decades for a Tear-Jerking Duet

On this day (April 11) in 2022, the Judds took the stage together for the first time in two decades at the CMT Music Awards. That night, they performed their 1990 hit and the title track from their final studio album, “Love Can Build a Bridge.” The reunion came to fruition after it was announced that the duo would finally be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in early May 2022.

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That night, generations of country fans had tears in their eyes as they watched the legendary duo come back after all those years. However, before long, we would all be weeping for a different reason.

The Tragic End of the Judds’ Reunion

The Judds dominated the country music world in the 1980s. They sent 14 singles to the top of the chart, many of which have aged like wine in the years since their release. Their success didn’t stop at the charts, though. They packed venues across the country and sold millions of albums.

The duo released six studio albums, including a Christmas record. Five have been certified Platinum by the RIAA. The other LP, River of Time, has been certified Gold. They remain one of the most successful and influential duos in country music history. So, it came as no surprise when the Country Music Hall of Fame announced that the duo would be inducted as part of the Class of 2022.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve talked to three people, and immediately, the first thing they said was, ‘It’s about damn time,’” Wynonna Judd told People. More than anything, she was excited to see her mother, Naomi Judd, receive her medallion. “As a daughter, I went, ‘Yes, it is.’ My mother, to me, is the queen of my parade–and it’s time to celebrate her.”

The Final Tour

The big news brought them back together. They weren’t just going to perform on the CMT Awards, though. Ahead of the performance, they announced a forthcoming reunion tour. The Final Tour was slated to be a 10-stop trek that kicked off on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Martina McBride was scheduled to join them on select dates.

The tour didn’t happen. At least the tour they announced didn’t happen. Naomi Judd tragically died by suicide on April 30. It was the day before they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, attended the medallion ceremony.

Wynonna also went ahead with the tour. She enlisted some of the strongest women in country music and turned the Final Tour into a celebration of her mother’s undying legacy.

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