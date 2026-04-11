3 Not-So-Old Songs That Gen Z Already Treat Like Classic Rock

For many of us, the late 2000s and 2010s don’t feel like that long ago. But when zoomed out, we’re confronted with the idea of being in a completely different era. A lot has changed in the music world since we entered the 2020s. Many of our favorite songs are now considered “throwbacks.” For those who were around to enjoy the rock songs below in their heyday, it’s hard to see these as classics. Our understanding of what earns a song that distinction is very different from that of the younger generation. These rock hits are now considered pseudo-classic rock amongst Gen Z.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Indie Bands From the 2010s That You Know by Their Hits (And Other Songs You’re Missing Out On)]

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” is a classic. Of every song on this list, we can get behind this one being put in the timeless, upper-echelon of rock music. This song has enough years on it to know that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Gen Z certainly sees this song as a classic, having risen in popularity long before they took control of the pop music scene. While some older listeners might still see this song as too young to earn that distinction, it’s well on its way to being a classic in the eyes of every listener.

“The Less I Know the Better” — Tame Impala

Moving on to the 2010s, this 2015 release is considered classic rock amongst many younger listeners—and for good reason. Tame Impala turned the tides of rock music. Their singular sound influenced countless other bands and artists, making them a trailblazing force.

Looking back at the 2010s, it’s easy to see that this song was a driving force behind the decade’s sound. It easily earns a classic status amongst listeners who only know it in hindsight.

“Sweater Weather” — The Neighbourhood

Speaking of musicians who helped solidify the sound of the 2010s, The Neighbourhood’s “Sweater Weather” was a trailblazing force. This song is the epitome of 2012, encapsulating the beginning of an indie rock heyday.

This song is certainly old enough to seem very old to the youngest members of Gen-Z, some of whom were born the year it was released. Even if you were around to enjoy this song when it came out, it still feels substantial enough to be considered a classic.

(Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)