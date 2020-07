Dreams will not be thwarted

Faith will be rewarded…

From Springsteen’s “Land of Hope & Dreams,” a perfect song for today, 4th of July, 2020, in America. He’s got other songs which fit this day, of course. But this one is so powerfully inspirational, and continues to deliver a message of hope, even now.



But it rocks, too. It’s the first song of our big

playlist of songs for Independence Day, 2020.



Happy 4th of July.



Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, “Land of Hope & Dreams”

Ray Charles, “America The Beautiful”

Mose Allison, “Ever Since The World Ended”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “American Girl”

Tom Waits, “Johnsburg, Illinois.”

Dave Alvin, “4th of July”

Woody Guthrie, “I Ain’t Got No Home”

Phil Ochs, “Small Circle of Friends”

Simon & Garfunkel, “American Tune” from the Concert in Central Park

Stevie Wonder, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”

Pete Seeger, “Old Devil Time”

Bob Dylan, “Tales of Yankee Power/Senor,” live, 1978.