5 Best U.S. Cities to Find Live Music

One of the best perks of being a music lover in a new city is being able to enjoy a live show in a one-of-a-kind venue. Across America, music venues offer a unique experience that could lead visitors to their new favorite artists.



If you’re looking for the best places to experience live music in the U.S., we’ve got you covered. These cities offer a range of venues and festivals that fans should flock to.

Videos by American Songwriter

5. Austin, Texas

Although Austin has evolved and expanded dramatically over the past two decades, it’s also home to some of Texas’ most beloved venues. Country music fans will find plenty of hotspots, including vintage honky-tonks like The Broken Spoke and The White Horse. But don’t pigeonhole Austin as a strictly two-step-centered city. Emo’s, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, and Hole In the Wall are just a few of the unique venues that spotlight a range of genres, from jazz to indie rock.

4. Los Angeles, California

Along with its palm trees and (mostly) sunny skies, Los Angeles has a plethora of music venues to discover. Legendary club venues like The Troubadour and Whisky a Go Go are must-visits for any rock and roll fan. The Hollywood Bowl offers a scenic outdoor spot to see sets from major touring artists and special one-night-only events. If you’re looking for a nearly endless list of live music opportunities, Los Angeles has a little something for everyone.

3. New York City, New York

Much like Los Angeles, the scale of New York City offers the perfect landscape for a wealth of live music. There are legendary large-scale venues like Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Carnegie Hall that are always worth a visit. But the true gems of New York City are their hole-in-the-wall clubs and small-scale venues. Rockwood Music Hall, Mercury Lounge, and Bowery Ballroom often spotlight artists on the rise or rare intimate sets from beloved legends.

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

Although it’s smaller in scale than many of the other cities on this list, New Orleans is an essential visit for any music lover. Music flows in and out of the streets at all hours of the night, offering a truly immersive experience. While you explore the city’s unique architecture and food offerings, make sure to duck into trademark venues like Tipitina’s, Howlin’ Wolf, and Preservation Hall.

1. Nashville, Tennessee

Over the past decade, Nashville’s rapid growth has also sadly ushered in the shuttering of many staple music venues. Thankfully, residents and local business owners have kept the spirit of “Music City” alive during this era of expansion. Independent venues like The Basement and its sister location, The Basement East, along with The East Room and The End, offer concertgoers intimate and unique settings for artists across genres. These beloved smaller-scale venues provide an alternative to Nashville’s legendary locations like Ryman Auditorium or the Grand Ole Opry House, which attract music lovers worldwide.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images