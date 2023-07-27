6 Legendary Music Venues to Visit

Across America, there are countless venues that provide an optimal live music experience. Major live music cities like Nashville, Los Angeles and New York City are home to some of the best venues in the country, while nature-driven places like Colorado use their natural surroundings to create incomparable venues. Below we look at six of the most legendary music venues America has to offer.

1. Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tennessee

There’s truly no place to experience live music quite like the Ryman Auditorium. This iconic, 2,362-seat theatre in Nashville was once a tabernacle when built in the late 1800s. For more than 100 years, acts ranging from illusionist Harry Houdini to country icons Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline have graced the stage. Its stunning stained glass windows and historic pews add to the effect, ensuring that one will never witness a bad show at the Ryman.

2. Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, California

Like the Ryman Auditorium, the Hollywood Bowl is in a league all its own. This outdoor amphitheater in the hills of California creates a tranquil experience like no other. With sound and acoustics that are near perfect, there’s a magic to the Hollywood Bowl that makes for an exceptional live music experience. The bleacher seating and cozy lawn chairs create a community atmosphere, the music being the bind that brings everyone together.

3. Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado

Just outside of Denver is one of the country’s most awe-inspiring venues. Revered for its stunning view of the Colorado mountains, Red Rocks offers a truly immersive experience. The breathtaking rock formations make it a highly sought-after venue for artists and fans alike, with John Denver, The Moody Blues and Dave Matthews Band among the artists across generations who’ve released live albums and specials recorded there. When thinking of must-see music venues, Red Rocks is a staple.

4. Carnegie Hall – New York City, New York

There’s no shortage of impeccable live music venues in New York City, but not many can hold a candle to Carnegie Hall. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, Carnegie Hall opened in 1891. In its more than 130-year history, Carnegie Hall has hosted many legends of the past like Judy Garland, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and James Taylor, to name a few. When thinking of legendary music venues in the U.S., Carnegie Hall is likely one of the first to come to mind.

5. House of Blues – Chicago, Illinois

Though House of Blues is a national chain of venues, Chicago is one of the most famous locations. Opening in 1996, the colorful theater has seen performances by rock gods Smashing Pumpkins and Styx, and many others, making for one of the city’s premier venues. In addition to being a famous live music chain, the House of Blues also operates with a pay-it-forward model with its Music Forward Foundation that works to give youth access to music programs and the music industry.

6. The Sphere at The Venetian Resort – Las Vegas, Nevada

Looking towards the future, The Sphere in Las Vegas is sure to be a hot-spot destination for live music on the Strip. This innovative venue is setting the precedent for the future of live music. High-speed internet access at each seat, wraparound LED screens and spatial audio that comes through the floorboards are some of the many groundbreaking features visitors can look forward to. U2 is the first to perform at The Sphere when their residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, opens in September 2023.

Photo Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media