Grand Ole Opry Issues Apology to Fans for Elle King Performance

On January 19, Dolly Parton decided to celebrate her birthday by sharing some new music with fans. Given her years of philanthropy, it only made sense that even on her special day, she would still focus on others. But while the icon shared her love for fans, many celebrities and stars like Reba McEntire decided to honor the singer. The Grand Ole Opry even held a special event at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday to celebrate Dolly. Among the performers was Elle King, who happened to take the celebration a little too far when she appeared drunk on stage. The performance even led to the Grand Ole Opry apologizing.

While held on Friday, over the last few days, videos of King’s performance circulated on social media. In one video, the singer argued with what seems to be a fan in the crowd. During the discussion, King reiterated that the person “was not getting their money back.” She followed that statement with, “Hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f*cking hammered.”

Although country music fans love to have a good time, fans voiced their concern for King while others criticized the singer for her drunken performance. When the Grand Ole Opry announced that singer Lauren Alaina wasn’t able to make the event, a fan wrote, “I wish she would’ve been there because Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that.”

It was such a disappointment to spend $300 on tickets for a show where one of the artists ruined an entire night. I mean it’s The Opry, the greatest country venue in the world. That performance was like lackluster karaoke performer wasted out of their minds. Awful. — Judas Belmont (@JudasBellmont) January 21, 2024

Fan Suggests Elle King Never Performing At The Opry Again

With the backlash growing, the Grand Ole Opry responded to the tweet. “Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance. — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 20, 2024

Even with the Grand Ole Opry apologizing, the fan expressed their disappointment, especially given they spent $300 to attend the event. “It was such a disappointment to spend $300 on tickets for a show where one of the artists ruined an entire night. I mean it’s The Opry, the greatest country venue in the world. That performance was like lackluster karaoke performer wasted out of their minds. Awful.”

Among the fans who shared their disdain for King’s profanity inside the historic venue, one person simply put, “Oh Elle King is never getting invited back to the Opry.”

