5 Country Songs That Are Super Easy to Play on Guitar

Now is a great time of year to learn a few easy country songs on guitar. With winter coming and temperatures dropping, everyone will be spending more time indoors. At the same time, most Americans have a long line of family gatherings on the horizon. So, why not dust off that old acoustic guitar, tune it up, and learn a few songs?

Videos by American Songwriter

The legendary songwriter Harlan Howard once said that all one needs to write a good country song is “Three chords and the truth.” That’s as true now as it was in the ‘50s. The songs below may have more or less than three chords, but they’re all pretty simple. If you’re a new player, don’t worry, you won’t find any barre chords in the songs below.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton—An Easy and Iconic Country Song for Beginner Guitar Slingers

Who doesn’t want at least one Dolly Parton song in their back pocket? “Jolene” is one of the most iconic songs in Parton’s discography. Fortunately for beginner guitar players, the Queen of Country’s songs are generally fairly easy to get under one’s fingers.

The chords in “Jolene” are pretty basic and there are only two sections to learn. Full disclosure, the rhythm and chord changes are a little tricky to nail and will likely take a little practice. However, it’s not that hard to get down and is so rewarding.

Check out Marty Schwartz’s video lesson for “Jolene” here.

“Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash—Learn the Song and Cash’s Style at the Same Time

More than a decade after his passing, Johnny Cash remains an icon. Fortunately for those who love the country legend, most of his songs are fairly easy to play on guitar. Take the “Folsom Prison Blues,” for example. It’s three chords with a simple strumming pattern that leaves plenty of room for error.

Learning “Folsom Prison Blues” will also make it easier to play other songs by Cash because many of his songs employ the same instantly recognizable plam-muted style. Again, Marty Schwartz has a great video lesson for this song.

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton—Might Be the Best Easy Country Song to Learn on Guitar

Three chords and the truth? Nope. How about two chords and some style? That’s all it takes to nail Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey.” If you want to avoid playing barre chords for this song, you’ll need a capo on the second fret. It allows you to play G and A minor. If you’re more comfortable with barre chords, play it without a capo using A major and B minor.

Nailing the rhythm and the embellishments can be tricky at first. However, with a little practice, you’ll see how easy it is to grab a guitar and play this bluesy country banger. Mr. Schwartz does a killer job of breaking this one down as well.

“On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson—Break Out the Capo and Get the Singalong Started

If you want to play “On the Road Again” along with a Willie Nelson recording, you’re going to need a capo on the fourth fret. Other than that, this is one of the easiest classic country songs to play on guitar. With simple chords and a moderately fast tempo, this one is also a blast to play around the campfire or on your couch.

Once again, check out a thorough video lesson on the song here.

“Hurricane” by Luke Combs—Add an Easy Modern Country Song to Your Guitar Repertoire

Not all guitar players are looking to add classic songs to their repertoires. If you’re looking for a modern country song that’s easy to play, look no further than Luke Combs’ debut single “Hurricane.” With a capo on the third fret, this is a fun and easy song to have in your back pocket.

Check out a quick video lesson on the song from Marty Schwartz here.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images