5 Country Songs That Became Movie Soundtrack Classics

Country music often tells a story, making it perfect for film adaptation. Many movies have used country songs in their soundtracks. Some have adapted classic country or folk songs, while others have had new songs composed by major country stars. In many cases, these songs have become so famous that they’re now intrinsically linked to a film. These country songs are fantastic in their own right, but we know them best as part of some classic movie soundtracks.

1. “9 to 5“—9 to 5 (1980)

The 1980 movie 9 to 5 marked Dolly Parton‘s transition from country superstar to actress—though she wasn’t planning on leaving music behind. That much is evident from her song “9 to 5,” which she composed for the film of the same name. The song became a feminist anthem for working women in the 1980s and garnered Parton multiple Grammy nominations. It’s best remembered for its distinctive percussive “clacking,” meant to sound like typewriter keys but actually created by Parton hitting her acrylic nails together. The singer appeared in 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as one of three women who took revenge on their sexist boss.

The 2005 film Walk the Line tells the story of Johnny Cash‘s rise to fame and his romance with June Carter. The leads, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, perform many of Cash’s and Carter’s classic songs, including “Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and others. However, one of the film’s most memorable songs is their duet “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” a song originally written by Bob Dylan. Phoenix’s and Witherspoon’s chemistry is off the charts during the song, making it one of the film’s standouts.

Kenny Loggins wrote “Footloose” for the film of the same title, making it his most famous song. The song and Kevin Bacon’s renowned accompanying dance routine became icons of the 1980s, blurring the lines between country and rock music. Indeed, it’s been covered by country musicians, most notably by Blake Shelton in the 2011 remake of the film. The song was a massive hit and would later be added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for its artistic and cultural influences.

Coal Miner’s Daughter tells the story of country music pioneer Loretta Lynn, whose work in music paved the way for many female musicians who would come after her. The movie follows Lynn growing up in poverty and eventually becoming a singer, using her past to inspire many of her songs. Sissy Spacek won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Lynn. One of the movie’s most memorable scenes is Spacek’s performance of “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” which she addresses to her husband after learning of his infidelity. While the depiction isn’t historically accurate, it has undoubtedly made the song a classic.

5. “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow“—O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

The 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou? made waves for its excellent soundtrack and was responsible for re-popularizing bluegrass in mainstream music. Many of the movie’s songs were covers of classic country, folk, and bluegrass songs. One of the most famous was “Man of Constant Sorrow,” a song which makes the three main characters of the film famous. “Man of Constant Sorrow” dates back to at least 1913, and has been covered many times since it was first published. But today, the best-known version is undoubtedly the one performed by “the Soggy Bottom Boys” in O Brother, Where Art Thou?

