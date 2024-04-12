Miranda Lambert and George Strait Help Little Big Town Celebrate 25 Years

Behind hit songs like “Pontoon”, “Better Man”, “Boondocks”, and “Little White Church”, Little Big Town recently celebrated 25 years in country music. First formed back in the 1990s, the band released ten studio albums, with their last, Mr. Sun, hitting shelves back in 2022. While some years have passed since they released new music, the band recently performed at the 2024 CMT Music Awards with Sugarland. And wanting to celebrate their success, both Miranda Lambert and George Strait recalled the times they spent with Little Big Town.

For Lambert, she got to know Little Big Town when they toured together during The Bandwagon Tour in 2022. Knowing that each year on stage is a blessing, the singer posted a video of her performing alongside the band. She captioned the post, “Congrats to my friends @littlebigtown for celebrating 25 years as a band this year! Had so much fun with y’all on The Bandwagon Tour. Can’t wait to see what y’all are up to next.”

Congrats to my friends @littlebigtown for celebrating 25 years as a band this year! Had so much fun with y’all on The Bandwagon Tour. Can’t wait to see what y’all are up to next. #LBT25 pic.twitter.com/Cyfup70j86 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 11, 2024

Gaining over 53,000 views, Lambert’s post received a great deal of support from fans. One person not only congratulated Little Big Town but offered some advice to Lambert. “Congratulations LBT!!! Miss Miranda…. I was thinking. What about Brothers Osborne, Tyler Booth and Your Awesome Self on tour!!! Give it some thought… No Brainer if you ask me!”

Congrats to my friends @LittleBigTown on 25 Years! See ya in Indy on May 4! #LBT25



📸: Jason Stoltzfus pic.twitter.com/vhGeOA9hic — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 11, 2024

As for Strait, he wasn’t about to miss out on Little Big Town’s milestone as he also posted an image of himself sharing the stage with the band. He wrote, “Congrats to my friends, Little Big Town on 25 years! See ya in Indy on May 4!”

Little Big Town Performs With Sugarland At CMT Music Awards

Again, the post gained massive support from fans as Little Big Town recently performed at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. While taking the stage with Sugarland, fans got more than a performance as the band announced the new Take Me Home Tour. And what better way to announce a tour than by performing Phil Collins’s “Take Me Home”?

Releasing a statement about their performance with Sugarland, Little Big Town said, “Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There’s something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home.”

