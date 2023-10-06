Laura Jane Grace Previews New Solo Album with Declarative Single “Dysphoria Hoodie”

Celebrated rock singer/songwriter, activist, and author Laura Jane Grace is sharing the first track from her upcoming studio album. Released Wednesday (October 4), “Dysphoria Hoodie” is a captivating and explosive reflection on finding protection within the soft threads of a defining clothing item.

“This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favorite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace shares in a statement. “Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric, and you don’t want the world reading your gender. Hide your body shape, hide your head, [and] disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world. My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is, in fact, really just a tribute song to my favorite Adidas hoodie.”

“Dysphoria Hoodie” offers listeners a glimpse into the Against Me! bandleader’s next solo full-length release. Although details on the project are still being kept under wraps for now, it will mark Grace’s first collection of new songs since her EP, At War With The Silverfish, arrived in 2021.

Grace first emerged onto the rock scene as the founder of the influential punk act Against Me!, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2020. That year also marked the release of Grace’s first solo record, Stay Alive. Since then, the 42-year-old talent has kept a steady creative momentum, consistently crafting art with an authenticity and perspective all her own.

In the coming weeks, Grace will hit the road for a selection of headlining shows across the U.S. through early January. Breakout singer/songwriter Mya Byrne serves as support on select dates. You can find a complete list of upcoming tour stops and additional ticketing information by visiting Laura Jane Grace’s official website.

Photo by Travis Shinn