Miranda Lambert Inks New Record Deal, Will Release New Single “Wranglers” in May

Miranda Lambert left her longtime label home, Sony Music Nashville, a little over a year ago. Today (April 23), she announced that she’s found a new label and is ready to release new music. The Texas native has signed with Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud. Her new single “Wranglers” will drop early next month.

Republic Records’ president and COO, Jim Roppo spoke about Lambert joining the label in a statement. “We’re honored Miranda Lambert has entrusted us with this next chapter of her career,” he shared. “As she puts the final touches on her fantastic new body of work, it has all the hallmarks of her signature sound, yet she continues to push herself as a songwriter, producer, and performer. We’re all at the beginning of a very special moment, and we’re grateful to be on this journey with her.”

Republic’s founder and chairman Monte Lipman also shared his thoughts on the new partnership. “Miranda Lambert’s legacy as both a consummate storyteller and legendary performer speaks for itself. Her new music is spectacular and we are thrilled an honored to welcome her to Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud,” he shared.

“Being in Texas with Jon Randall, recording where I cut my teeth as a young artists, felt like coming home,” Lambert said. “I thought about the women—and men—who’ve lived, loved, and found power in my music, and I wanted to get back to the root of those spaces,” she added. “Signing with Republic has inspired me to find the sweet spot for me and all the people like me. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Wranglers’ and the rest of the record.”

Miranda Lambert on Her Next Single “Wranglers”

Lambert shared a little about her upcoming single in the press release. The song, she said, “Is a tale of a woman taking her power back. I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life we needed to find a wy to find out strength and also get a little revenge on someone that did us wrong,” she shared. “This son feels like it could be on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’ It has that same fury.”

“Wranglers” hits streaming platforms next Friday (May 3)

