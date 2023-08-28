5 Deep Cuts from Jay-Z

Shawn Corey Carter—That’s the name. You may know him as Blue Ivy’s father, Beyonce’s husband, or Rihanna’s ex-boss, but before he was any of these, Mr. Carter had already launched himself professionally as Jay-Z—American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. The hip-hop billionaire is responsible for the success of other music stars like J.Cole, Kanye West, and of course, Rihanna.

Jay-Z is notably one of the best-selling artists with over 140 million records sold globally, and 24 Grammy Awards bagged. He was the first rapper to become an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is responsible for global hits like “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem),” “Big Pimpin,” “Jigga That N***a,” “Excuse Me Miss,” “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” “What More Can I Say,” “99 Problems,” “Show Me What You Got,” “Empire State of Mind,” “Blue Magic,” and many more hit songs from various albums.

While his popular tracks have earned him widespread recognition, it’s his lesser-known deep cuts that reveal the depth of his artistry. Below, we delve into five hidden gems from Jay-Z’s music stash that showcase other parts of him we might not consider on a regular day.

1. “Regrets” (1996)

Album: Reasonable Doubt

Written by Shawn Carter and Patty F. Di Pasquale

“Regrets” is the last track on Jay-Z’s debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt. The album produced the hits “Ain’t No ****a” and “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” but songs like “Regrets” stand as a testament to Jay-Z’s introspective songwriting. It explains the moral compromises he had to make to survive. The lyrics touched on drug sales and learning to live with the consequences of making bad choices in desperate moments. In his 2010 memoir, Decoded, Jay-Z wrote, “I wanted to end it with regret, that last feeling you have before you go to sleep, or feel when you wake up and look at yourself in the bathroom mirror.”

2. “Rap Game / Crack Game” (1997)

Album: In My Lifetime, Vol. 1

Written by Shawn Carter, Jonathan Burks, Marvin Pierce, Marshall Jones, Ralph Middlebrooks, Leroy Bonner, James Williams, Clarence Satchell, Billy Beck, Christopher Martin, Nasir Jones, Antwan Patton, André Benjamin, and Organized Noize

For a song with such a high number of writers, it’s quite surprising that it never became a hit on his album. “Rap Game / Crack Game” is the 12th track on the second studio album by Jay-Z. It’s a thought-provoking track that weaves a parallel between the music industry and the street hustle. Through intricate wordplay, Jay-Z draws connections between his experiences in both worlds, shedding light on the complexities of survival and success. The chorus of the song had the title coming on in repetitive bursts.

3. “Beach Chair” (2006)

Album: Kingdom Come

Written by Shawn Carter, Chris E. Martin, and Rik Simpson

“Beach Chair” is also another closing track on an amazing album that didn’t gain popularity like it was meant to. In the song, Jay-Z showcases his ability to craft metaphorical narratives, by painting a vivid picture of personal reflections. Collaborating with Chris Martin of Coldplay, Jay-Z explores themes of legacy and hope for his future children. The song touches the listener, helping them understand that everyone’s got demons in their past, and the best they can hope for is to make restitution while hoping karma doesn’t attack one day.

4. “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)” (2001)

Album: The Blueprint

Written by: Shawn Carter, Roosevelt Harrell, and Al Green

The Blueprint is Jay-Z’s sixth studio album and one of his best. It garnered Album of The Year, Best Album of The 2000s, Top Album, Best Album of The Decade, and Greatest Album of All Time accolades over time. Although its release unfortunately coincided with the 9/11 attacks, it didn’t stop the majority of the tracks on the album from becoming hits. One of the deep cuts on the album is its closing track “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)”. The track offers a heartfelt glimpse into Jay-Z’s relationship with his mother.

The track’s sincere lyrics and personal anecdotes underscore Jay-Z’s capacity to convey deeply personal emotions, revealing a side often hidden behind his larger-than-life persona. The first verse of the song explained that his father left them but his mother picked up the slack and raised him with love. His parents weren’t the only ones he was pleased or cross with—the remaining parts of the song mentioned all those who helped shape him into the man he became and those who disappointed him.

5. “Minority Report” ft. Ne-Yo (2006)

Album: Kingdom Come

Written by Shawn Carter, Andre Young, Mark Batson, Lawrence Parker, J. Smith, Ernesto De Curtis, and Domenico Furnò

“Minority Report” features Ne-Yo, and it’s the penultimate track on the Kingdom Come album. The song is a socially conscious track that tackles pressing issues, such as Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath and systemic inequalities. Jay-Z’s powerful verses and storytelling showcase his willingness to use his platform for meaningful commentary and social critique.

He dedicated the song to those who suffered and died in the tragic natural disaster. In his book, Decoded, he spoke about the hurricane and his million-dollar donation to the Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. During his Heart of The City Tour, he made sure he played the track while a backdrop of President Obama’s picture was center stage.

Beyond the surface-level hits, his lesser-known tracks provide a window into his evolution as an artist, his willingness to tackle complex topics, and his commitment to authenticity. Jay-Z’s discography presents a collection of deep cuts that offer a richer understanding of his musical journey. While his popular tracks are celebrated for their infectious beats and chart success, these quiet tracks highlight his lyrical mastery, narrative depth, and societal awareness.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame