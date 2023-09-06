Top 5 Jay-Z Songs of the ’90s

Though most of Jay-Z’s radio hits and studio albums came in the 2000s when he had already reached the pinnacle of hip-hop as both an artist and a mogul, the 1990s saw him set a precedent for the level of artistry and lyricism he would maintain over the years. With four studio albums in the back half of the decade, Hov’s ascension was less based on chart-topping ability, and instead genius, anecdotal songwriting about his life in the streets.

Videos by American Songwriter

This made for songs that still stand the test of time, and can contend with any of Hov’s songs from the 2000s or 2010s when being ranked in his catalog. Here are five of the best tracks Jay-Z made during the first few years of his career.

“D’Evils” (1996)

The sixth song on Jay-Z’s debut studio album Reasonable Doubt (1996), “D’Evils” is still beloved by Hov fans, as it was one of his first songs to set the foundation for his perspective on living a life of crime and drugs. Rapping about how he feels helpless and trapped in the cycle of vices, “D’Evils” is one of the Brooklyn native’s most impressive songwriting displays.

Liquor’s invaded my kidneys

Got me ready to lick off, mama forgive me

I can’t be held accountable, D’Evils beating me down, boo

Got me runnin’ with guys, makin’ G’s, tellin’ lies that sound true

“Can I Live”(1996)

Two songs later on the Reasonable Doubt track list, Jay-Z included “Can I Live,” adding even more insight into Hov’s thoughts regarding his lawless life. Though he’s pleased about the cash his drug dealing brings in, he feels insecure about this being his source of income, due to its destructive and unreliable nature.

At the bar, gettin’ my thug on properly

My squad and me lack of respect for authority

Laughin’ hard, happy to be escapin’ poverty, however brief

I know this game got valleys and peaks

“Can I Get A…” (1998)

The lead single for Jay-Z’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life (1998), and also used to promote the soundtrack for the first Rush Hour movie, “Can I Get A…” features fellow New Yorkers Ja Rule and Amil. Peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hov’s first top 20 hit, the song sees all three acts on the song at their most unapologetic and brash, as the last two words in the song’s title were meant to be “f**k you.”

[RELATED: 5 Deep Cuts from Jay-Z]

“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” (1998)

Released one month after “Can I Get A…,” attached to Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” is a much more humble and introspective cut. Sneaking up to No. 15 on the Hot 100, again his highest placement on the chart at the time, “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” sees Hov interpolate the youthful, addicting It’s the hard knock life for us chorus, while his raps about the adversity he faced growing up surrounded by poverty and crime.

“Big Pimpin'” (1999)

Coming out during the last week of the ’90s, December 28, 1999, “Big Pimpin’” would be the most successful song off Hov’s fourth album Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter. His first collaboration with surging Texas duo UGK, comprised of Bun B and Pimp C, the song peaked at No. 18 thanks to its vibrant horns and saucy motifs. Though Hov isn’t as fond of the cut nowadays, due to its in-your-face raunchiness, many of his dearest fans still cherish the hit.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame