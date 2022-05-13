10 Songs You Didn’t know Jay-Z Wrote for Other Artists

Hip-hop mastermind, writer, producer, and entrepreneur, Jay-Z has a career that has evolved into one where he’s the only artist with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart with 13 (as of press time).

First forming Roc-a-Fella Records, along with Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Damon Dash, in 1995, Jay-Z released his debut Reasonable Doubt in 1996 and 12 more albums since, including his most recent 4:44 in 2017, and his first under his entertainment company Roc Nation.

As a songwriter, the 24-time Grammy winner has collaborated with everyone from wife Beyoncé (“Crazy in Love,” “Drunk in Love”), Rihanna and Kanye West on “Run This Town,” and Alicia Keys with their 2009 hit “Empire State of Mind,” as well as multiple co-writes and collaborations with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and more.

Credited as Shawn Corey Carter, Jay-Z has also written specifically for and produced other artists, including his old Brooklyn high school classmates, the late Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls), and DMX, along with songs for Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Big Sean, Mary J. Blige, Ja Rule, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Foxy Brown, and more.

Here’s a look at 10 songs Jay-Z wrote for and with other artists.

“I Love the Dough,” Notorious B.I.G. (1997)

Written by Jay-Z, Christopher Wallace (Notorious B.I.G.), Angela Lisa Winbush, Harvey Osten, Osten Harvey, Rene Moore

“Young G’s,” Sean “Diddy” Combs, featuring Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls (1997)

Written by Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Christopher Wallace, Burton Smith

“Heartbreaker,” Mariah Carey (1999)

Written by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Jeffrey Cohen, Lincoln Chase, Narada Walden, Shirley Elliston

“Still D.R.E.,” Dr. Dre, featuring Snoop Dogg (1999)

Written by Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Scott Spencer Storch, Melvin Bradford

“Back in the Day,” Missy Elliott (2003)

Written by Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Tim “Timbaland” Mosley

“Enough Cryin’” Mary J. Blige (2005)

Written by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Sean Garrett

“Umbrella,” Rihanna (2008)

Written by Jay-Z, Christopher Stewart, Terius Nash, Kuk Harrell

“Suit & Tie,” Justin Timberlake (2013)

Written by Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, Jerome “J-Roc” Harmon, James Fauntleroy, John Wilson, Charles Still, Terry Stubbs, Rosheed

“Pop Style,” Drake, featuring Kanye West (2016)

Written by Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Adam Feeney, Matthew Samuels, Noah “40” Shebib, Rupert Thomas, Jr.

“Slide,” H.E.R., featuring YG (2019)

Written by Jay-Z, H.E.R., Keenon Daequan, Ray Jackson, Tiara Thomas, Elijah Dias, Ron Latour, Jermaine Dupri, Steve Arrington, Charles Carter, Roger Parker, Waung Hankerson