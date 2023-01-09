5 Deep Cuts From KISS That You Should Be Listening To

Thanks to their massive anthems and groundbreaking personas, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know KISS. The four superhero-rockstars covered in make-up have gone on to become the paradigm for longevity in rock n’ roll. They have been exciting arenas full of fans since the mid-’70s and promise to keep doing so until their final tour date, slated for July 15 in Norway.

Though the foursome has their fair share of chart-topping hits, with a career that spans generations, it stands to reason a few songs would fall into obscurity. It’s those songs that we will be looking at today. Find five deep cuts from KISS that you should add to your rotation, below.

1. “Danger Us”

KISS lived up to their ’70s heyday in 2009 with “Danger Us.” This Paul Stanley-penned track features some quintessential KISS guitar riffs and an anthemic chorus fit for filling an arena. The guitar solo in the bridge is reminiscent of the band’s earliest offerings, pleasing the most nostalgic of KISS fans. “Danger Us” and the rest of the accompanying album is not available on streaming services thanks to the album’s exclusive distribution with Walmart at the time of its release.

2. “Escape From The Island”

Their 1981 record, Music From “The Elder,” is generally not met with favorable reviews. Nevertheless, there are a few noteworthy moments throughout, including “Escape From The Island.” This track was one of the last songs Ace Frehley co-wrote for the group and is the first to feature drummer Eric Carr. It’s an amped-up, sprawling instrumental that feels right in time with the KISS mythos.

3. In My Head

Like many bands in the late ’90s, KISS started to take a turn towards grunge. “In My Head” is a prime example of that period. KISS worked with Toby Wright on the accompanying album, Carnival of Souls. Wright, most known for his work with Alice In Chains, aided the group in achieving their new sonic direction. Though a lot of the album was met with mixed reviews, “In My Head” remains a standout. Stanley is most convincing as a grungy frontman on this four-minute track, as he drones through the sulking verses.

4. “Partners In Crime”

“Partners In Crime” is one of four new songs on KISS’ 1982 compilation album, Killers. This mid-tempo track was released in two different versions as the compilation was originally intended to only serve the European market. The band re-recorded it in 1983, but it sat in the archives for six years. Even after receiving its long-awaited release, it found its way onto the hard-to-find compilation, First Kiss, Last Licks. “Partners In Crime” is a deep cut if there ever were one.

5. “Save Your Love”

“Save Your Love” appears alongside “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” and “Sure Know Something” on KISS’ 1979 record Dynasty. Save those two latter offerings, most of this album has yet to get its dues. One song that surely deserves them is the album’s closer, “Save Your Love.” Frehley is the star in this song, having taken on lead vocals, bass, and of course, a killer guitar solo. Save for the drums (which were handled by the session player Anton Fig), The Spaceman is a sort of one-man band here.

