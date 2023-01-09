Billy Idol Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol was the first recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Joined by guest speakers Henry Rollins and OBEY artist, Shepard Fairey, Idol was awarded a star in the Recording category during the Jan. 6 dedication at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the record store Amoeba Music .

“I raised my family here and I’ve recorded a lot of my albums here, so it’s fantastic to be honored like this, said Idol during his acceptance speech. “It’s something I could never have imagined or ever entered my mind, but I’ve made a lot of my creative choices here, so it makes sense.”

Idol recently released The Cage EP, a follow-up to his The Roadside EP, released in 2021. Joined by his longtime collaborator and guitarist, Steve Stevens, The Cage EP also features production by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer), Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert), Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly), and Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS), who also co-wrote three of the tracks on the EP.

“The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this,” said Idol in an earlier statement around the album release. “This [new] EP is a lot more coming at you, loads more guitar, and that’s a lot of fun.”

Idol added, “We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: that it could be a little more sturm und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock and roll, a little more fuck you. Well, a tiny bit of fuck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Photos by Jane Stuart / Sacks & Co.