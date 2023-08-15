5 Essential George Strait Collaborations

Since breaking onto the country music scene in the early 1980s, George Strait has become one of the genre’s defining voices. Known as the “King of Country Music” and the leader of the neo-traditional movement, the Texas native has defied the odds by staying true to himself.

His classic country sound and old-school charm have helped him earn a record-breaking 61 No. 1 radio hits. Throughout Strait’scareer, he’s released 30 studio albums, won dozens of awards, and performed for millions worldwide.

Along with his incredible list of solo hits, the Country Music Hall of Famer has recorded a trove of memorable duets with fellow music superstars. Let’s take a look at our five favorite George Strait collaborations every country fan should hear:

1. “Sing One With Willie”

This upbeat tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger is the triumphant final track from Strait’s 2019 record, Honky Tonk Time Machine. Willie Nelson joins Strait to fulfill the passionate wish at the song’s thematic center: to finally record a duet together.

2. “House of Cash”

This stunning collaboration with Patty Loveless, penned by hit songwriters Leslie Satcher and Monty Holmes, is featured on Strait’s 2008 album, Troubadour. “House of Cash” is a stirring tribute to Johnny, June, and the lakeside property they called home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The property, which the Bee Gee’s Barry Gibb purchased following the Cash’s deaths, was destroyed in a fire sparked during renovations in 2007.

3. “Murder on Music Row”

Penned by celebrated bluegrass musicians Larry Cordle and Larry Shell, “Murder on Music Row” sends out a powerful, pointed message about the evolution of country music. Alan Jackson and George Strait made headlines with their live performance of the song during the 1999 CMA Awards, which many saw as a direct response to the genre’s growing shift towards a more mainstream pop sound. A recording of that duet gained traction on country radio, spurring Strait to include a studio version on his 2000 compilation album, Latest Greatest Straitest Hits.

4. “Shiftwork”

In 2007, Strait teamed up with Kenny Chesney for this lighthearted anthem for the exhausted worker. Although not initially intended to become a single, “Shiftwork” earned so many organic spins from excited country deejays that it was officially released to radio. The song’s wistful plea for an exotic vacation away from the daily grind was an instant hit, peaking at No. 2 on the country chart.

5. “Hey Good Lookin'”

This all-star cover of Hank Williams’ country classic is a gem from Jimmy Buffett’s 2004 album License to Chill. The island-loving singer/songwriter is joined by Strait, along with Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Clint Black, for the beach-ready collaboration, which climbed to No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Photo by Jill Trunnell/Essential Broadcast Media