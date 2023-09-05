5 Must-Hear Alan Jackson Collaborations



Few country artists have been as sonically consistent and commercially successful as Alan Jackson, who helped usher in a new era of traditionalism with a modern twist. Since making his debut on the charts with his 1990 single “Here in the Real World,” the Georgia native has taken a total of 26 songs to No. 1 on country radio.

Over the past three decades, Jackson has released 21 studio albums, three greatest hits compilations, and won dozens of awards and accolades, including a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In recent years, the 64-year-old talent has mostly stepped out of the spotlight due to the effects of Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, a neurological disorder that weakens muscle tissue. Even though his career has slowed down, Jackson is still one of the most recognizable and celebrated artists in country music today.

From a classic country cover to a drinking anthem for the ages, here are five Jackson collaborations that left a lasting impact on the genre.

1. “As She’s Walking Away”

In 2010, Zac Brown Band teamed up with Jackson for this groovy hit, which advises listeners to take a chance on love, no matter the risks. “As She’s Walking Away” soared to No. 1 on country radio and earned a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

2. “Murder on Music Row”

This collaboration with fellow country star George Strait is a commentary on the genre’s shifting sound at the end of the 1990s. Written and originally recorded by bluegrass outfit Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time, “Murder on Music Row” connected with listeners discouraged by country music’s rapid descent into the “bro-country” era of the early 2000s.

3. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”

One of Jackson’s most pop-forward singles, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” became a drinking anthem for all upon its release in 2003. Jimmy Buffett brings his trademark tropical flare to the No. 1 hit, which earned the late singer/songwriter the first CMA Award of his career in the Vocal Event of the Year category.

4. “A Good Year for the Roses”

Jackson joined forces with his friend and musical hero George Jones for this 1994 single. Although their duet version of Jones’ 1970 hit “A Good Year for the Roses” wasn’t embraced by country radio, this fan favorite spotlights two of the genre’s most captivating voices.

5. “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

Released in 2010, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn features an all-star cast of artists paying tribute to the influential country star. Among the collection of stellar covers is Jackson and Martina McBride‘s rousing cover of “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” Lynn’s trademark duet with Conway Twitty.

