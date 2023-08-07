5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jamey Johnson Wrote

Over the past two decades, country talent Jamey Johnson has become known for his gritty, imagery-driven brand of storytelling. With songs like “The Dollar” and “In Color,” the Alabama native won over fans and critics by shifting away from the polished, pop-country sound that dominated country radio in the early 2000s.

Although his two singles mentioned above became Top 20 hits, Johnson has always kept a steady focus on the craft of songwriting rather than chasing commercial success. His most recent full-length release, the Grammy-nominated 2012 tribute to prolific songwriter Hank Cochran, showcased Johnson’s dedication to keeping traditional country music at the forefront. Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran featured an all-star list of guest vocalists, including Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, George Strait, and Merle Haggard.

Alongside his solo work and special projects, the 48-year-old singer/songwriter is also the creative mind behind hits from many of the genre’s most prominent acts. Take a listen to these five stellar country songs written by Jamey Johnson for other artists:

1. “Give It Away,” George Strait

Penned by Johnson, hit songwriter and producer Buddy Cannon, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson, “Give It Away” was a history-making hit for George Strait. Released in 2006, this mournful story of the painful divorce process became Strait’s 41st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, breaking a previous record held by Conway Twitty.

2. “It’s All Going to Pot,” Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard

Another stellar co-write from Johnson and Cannon, along with Larry Shell, “It’s All Going to Pot,” is a playful cut from Nelson and Haggard’s final album together, Django and Jimmie. Fittingly released on April 20, 2015, the humor-tinged ode to marijuana wasn’t a radio hit but quickly became a fan favorite and staple of the two country legends’ live shows.

3. “Another Side of You,” Joe Nichols

Released in 2007, this co-write from Johnson and Carson Chamberlain served as the first single released from Joe Nichols’ fifth record, Real Things. This sweet celebration of the sacrifices often made by wives and mothers peaked at No. 17 on country radio shortly after its release.

4. “Is It Still Cheating,” Mark Chesnutt

This track from Mark Chesnutt’s 2016 record Tradition Lives nods to traditional honky tonk ballads while asking one very loaded question. Written by Johnson, Randy Houser, and Jerrod Niemann, “Is It Still Cheating” takes a hard look at a crumbling relationship riddled with infidelity.

5. “Ladies Love Country Boys,” Trace Adkins

This testosterone-filled single helped mark a new career high point for Trace Adkins in 2006. Written by Johnson, Rivers Rutherford, and George Teren, “Ladies Love Country Boys” leaned into the bro-country sound of the era and became Adkins’ first No. 1 hit on country radio since his trademark track “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” topped the charts in 1997.

