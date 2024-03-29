AC/DC Europe Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

When the upcoming AC/DC European Tour was announced just a few days ago, ticket sales virtually exploded overnight. The international tour, which will also feature rock band The Pretty Reckless, sold over 1.5 million tickets and sold out most of the tour dates. However, not all hope is lost for those who missed out. We’ll break down how to get last-minute AC/DC tickets before they’re completely gone!

The first stop on the AC/DC 2024 Europe Tour will be on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena. The tour will end on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

Tickets have sold out on all major ticketing platforms for this tour, so there aren’t many options left for European AC/DC fans. But, not all hope is lost!

We recommend using Viagogo and Stubhub to find your tickets. Viagogo is a must-try for non-US concerts, especially for very high-profile tours like this one. All purchases on Viagogo are protected from scams and fake tickets as well. If you don’t have much luck on Viagogo, you can also try Stubhub.

Even Vivagogo and Stubhub won’t have tickets to this highly-anticipated tour forever. Get your tickets to see AC/DC in Europe quickly before it’s too late.

May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena

May 29 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium

June 01 – Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium

June 05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena

June 09 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 12 – Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 16 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne

June 19 – Dresden, Germany – Rinne

June 23 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium

July 03 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 07 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany – Ring

July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany – Wasen

July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Old Airport

July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany – Zeppelinfeld

July 31 – Hannover, Germany – Messe

August 04 – Hannover, Germany – Messe

August 09 – Dessel, Belgium – Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13 – Paris, France – Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

August 17 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

