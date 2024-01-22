5 Fascinating Facts About Supergrass

The Britpop phenomenon of the mid-’90s produced a wave of great bands. Blur, Pulp, Oasis, and Radiohead all jockeyed for the top of the charts. A band that didn’t get as much attention (at least in America) was Supergrass. They went on to release a string of strong albums that evolved in both style and substance. Guitarist/singer Gaz Coombes and drummer Danny Goffey first teamed up in a band called The Jennifers. They met up with bassist Mick Quinn and started out playing ’60s covers. Sam Williams of The Mystics gave the trio a production deal, and recording began at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall. The band was signed to Parlophone Records, and Supergrass was born. Let’s take a look at five fascinating facts about Supergrass, the mighty Britpop band that should be far better-known.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Original Name: Theodore Supergrass

An early concept for the band was to have an animated character named Theodore Supergrass that would appear in the music videos and have prerecorded questions from the press to answer in animated form. This was similar to what Gorillaz went on to do. The concept was scrapped as it was deemed too expensive, and the band name was shortened to Supergrass. Their first album, I Should Coco, was a massive success. Filled with hooky, catchy power pop, and energetic rock songs, the album sales were fueled by the band’s creative videos and powerful live performances. Supergrass made their live television debut on The Word performing “Mansize Rooster.”

[RELATED: Behind the Britpop Beef Between Oasis and Blur]

2. Spielberg Wanted to Make Them The Monkees…Or Did He?

Coffey’s brother Nic was half of the team, Dom & Nic, who directed the band’s videos. The smash hit “Alright” caught the eye of famous producer/director Steven Spielberg. Rumors spread that a Monkees-styled television project was in the works. The band later denied it. However, they did confirm that there was a meeting with the famous Hollywood mogul. The band was focused on making a second album and couldn’t commit to the time required to do such a project.

Although a big hit in the U.K., “Alright” failed to chart in the U.S. It has appeared in many movies as well as being featured in many television commercials. Gaz Coombes’s older brother Rob played keyboards from the beginning but was not officially listed as a member of the band until 2002. Their younger brother Charly would also appear onstage with the band in the later years.

3. Parts of In It for the Money Were Recorded in a Tent

As the band went back to Sawmills Studios to work on the sophomore album, In It for the Money, a large tent was set up outside so the band could change it up a bit and record outside. The band co-produced the album with engineer John Cornfield, who had worked with Oasis, Robert Plant, and XTC.

“Richard III” was a massive hit, reaching No. 2 in the U.K. Relentless touring followed, and the band continued the string of hit singles. Four songs reached the U.K. Top 20 off of that album.

4. Supergrass Was One of Taylor Hawkins’ Favorite Bands

Even with opening slots on major North American tours with Radiohead and Foo Fighters, Supergrass never managed to secure a hit on the American charts. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was a big fan of the band. He cited the 1999 self-titled Supergrass album as one of his all-time favorites. Hawkins played drums for the finale of one of Supergrass’s sets on “Caught by the Fuzz.” He kicked it off faster than the band was used to. They burned through the song only to have the tune come crashing to an end as Goffey ran onstage and tackled the Foo Fighter drummer. In September 2022, Supergrass performed as part of the all-star tribute concert following the unexpected death of Hawkins. Members of Queen, Rush, The Police, AC/DC, and Metallica, as well as Paul McCartney and The James Gang, performed.

5. Bassist Mickey Quinn Broke His Back

In 2007, Quinn was on a family vacation in France. In the middle of the night, he walked out a window, mistaking it for a glass door. He suffered two broken vertebrae and a broken foot. Gaz Coombes and Goffey continued as a duo under the name of Diamond Hoo Ha Boys and put out a mokcumentary called Glange Fever. In 2010, the band split up, citing musical differences. Coombes and Goffey recorded an album of covers under the name Hot Rats. Quinn started the DB Band, and Coombes released a series of solo albums.

In 2019, Supergrass reunited to play live shows. Their legacy includes a library of songs that grew from catchy teenage sing-alongs to mature, thoughtful compositions. There was so much hype at the beginning of their career, but they outlasted that and proved they had the substance to back it up.

Photo by J. Quinton/WireImage