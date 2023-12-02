Lil Wayne’s Former Bodyguard Files Assault Lawsuit Against Him

Though he’s had a busy and fruitful year thus far, Lil Wayne has now run into some trouble with an old employee of his. On Friday (December 1), Wayne’s former bodyguard Carlos Christian filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans rapper for assaulting him and threatening him with a weapon.

Per TMZ, Christian’s suit alleges that he and Wayne got into an argument in 2021 while at the latter’s home in Hidden Hills, California. Eventually, the argument escalated and got physical, with Wayne smacking Christian in the ear, the suit alleges. Wayne demanded that Christian leave the house soon after this, but he instead rushed to the bathroom to avoid his angry boss, according to the suit.

This upset Wayne even more, causing him to retrieve his AR-15 gun and threaten Christian with it, the suit alleges, adding Christian soon left the bathroom and rushed out of the house, finding refuge at the “guard shack” in Wayne’s gated neighborhood.

Since the suit was filed, Wayne has denied all of Christian’s claims. However, Christian asserts that the incident has left him with “medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress.” Though the monetary amount is currently unclear, Christian is seeking “compensatory and punitive damages.”

Earlier this week, Wayne contributed to the lead single for the soundtrack to The Book of Clarence, an upcoming film produced by Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z slated to release in January. Additionally, he has put out two projects this year, both in preparation for his highly-anticipated studio album Tha Carter VI.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI, released in late September, was a mixtape that consisted of less intentional, more free-flowing tracks that Wayne did not intend on including in the track list for Tha Carter VI. Welcome 2 Collegrove, which arrived two weeks ago, was Wayne’s second official collaborative album with 2 Chainz, following up their first joint LP from 2016.

