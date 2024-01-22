Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Richie has just announced an extension to his hugely popular Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with fellow musical powerhouse Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour will take them across 13 different venues throughout America, giving fans a limited window to see one of the most exciting tours of 2024.

The two chart-toppers will be starting their joint 2024 tour in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Thompson-Boling Arena on May 23rd before wrapping up their adventure on June 16th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

If you want to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire live, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Both Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are two of the most critically acclaimed performers in music. They share 11 Grammy Awards between the two of them, have multiple lifetime achievement awards, and can both be found in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie both have an amazing collection of hit songs fans can’t wait to hear. While we don’t know for certain what the two acts will be playing, fans can hope to hear smash hits like Richie’s “All Night Long (All Night)” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

With only 13 dates on the tour, tickets are set to go fast, so buy yours now and head to a local venue to see the “We Are The World” co-writer in action. To get your tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire on their latest tour run, head to StubHub or click here.

05/23 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

05/25 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

05/28 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena

05/29 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx Forum

05/31 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

06/04 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

06/06 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

06/07 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

06/09 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

06/12 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

06/13 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

06/15 – Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center

06/16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long shows are already on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire live directly through StubHub. Act fast, as tickets are moving quickly.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 8 tickets per transaction for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you should be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour?

It doesn’t look like Lionel Richie or Earth, Wind & Fire are having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire and their 2024 tour run, they may always add more dates, so be sure to check back later if you don’t currently see a concert date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, both Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing a Song All Night Long Tour?

Lionel Richie will be joined by Earth, Wind & Fire for his 2024 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour and hasn’t announced any openers yet, so we’re not sure if he’ll have any others for this run of the tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

