Is There a New Episode of Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Tonight? Episode & Guest Details

It’s Monday, so that means many fans are wondering if there will be a new episode of Barmageddon tonight (January 22). Viewers aren’t just getting a new episode of Blake Shelton’s wild celebrity competition show tonight. The season two finale airs tonight.

Shelton and the rest of the crew knew they needed to put together something extra special for tonight’s episode. As a result, they made the decision to pull the “Ole Red” singer off of the sidelines and let him compete. Shelton will be going head-to-head with country singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina tonight.

What to Expect from Tonight’s Episode of Barmageddon

Alaina and Shelton will face off in a series of games. The team didn’t release the usual teaser video for the episode. However, some tweets gave fans some clues as to what will happen on Barmageddon tonight.

In one short clip, fans can see Shelton playing the darts-adjacent game “Sharts.” The same clip shows Alaina celebrating. She even calls Barmageddon “The best show ever.” So, one could assume she won at least one game against Shelton.

Another clip shows that Barmageddon will feature a game called The Beat Off” tonight. In the clip, Shelton sits at a drum set and tries to copy the beat played by a professional drummer. For viewers of a certain age, it will call to mind memories of the Simon puzzle toys that tasked the player with matching patterns of beeps and lights.

Slow and steady wins the Beat Off. 🥁 Get the drumroll started for TOMORROW'S #Barmageddon season finale, 11/10c on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/b6IkVos1N8 — USA Network (@USANetwork) January 21, 2024

While details on tonight’s installment of Barmageddon are scarce, one thing is certain. Shelton and his crew are going to crank things up to 11. It’s the season finale and they’re going to have to go out with a bang.

Catch the season finale of Barmageddon tonight on USA Network. The show starts at 11/10c. However, that isn’t the only way to watch the show. Those who want the live experience but don’t have cable can watch it on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and other live TV streaming services that offer access to USA Network. Additionally, the season finale will be available to stream along with the rest of the series on Hulu starting tomorrow.

