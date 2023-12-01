Lil Wayne Drops “Hallelujah Heaven” for Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Clarence’ Soundtrack

Fresh off two projects released this fall, Tha Fix Before Tha VI and Welcome 2 Collegrove with 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne has already returned. This time, he lent his talents to the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Book of Clarence, starring Lakeith Stanfield and produced by Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z.

On Tuesday (November 28), the lead single for the soundtrack dropped, titled “Hallelujah Heaven.” Joining Wayne on the song are Jamaican reggae stars Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks, whose approaches are catered towards with the fiery choir in the background and the funky, soulful beat that plays throughout.

Opening “Hallelujah Heaven,” Wayne delivers a spirited, topical verse where he includes tons of allusions to Christianity, a central focus of the plot for The Book of Clarence.

Is this the pearly gates or the cages incarceration

My congregation no operate like a corporation

I want my flowers and flower vases I want carnations

I want begonias I want petunias and flower groomers

Cause I’m a god so when you see me say Hallelujah

Following suit, both Buju and Shabba insert their robust, Caribbean flair onto the track with their respective verses, also making sure to coincide their lyrics with the movie’s motifs.

Now the devil is a beast, unleash distress no peace

Among wicked he leave destruction, death and grief

So contrary to whatever the pagan believe

God ago break dem horn and pop out dem teeth

As alluded to above, The Book of Clarence revolves around the origin story of Christianity, taking place at the same time Jesus of Nazareth walked the earth. For Samuels’ flick, though, the main character Clarence tries to gain clout by leading the life of a false prophet, influenced by the popularity Jesus had gained.

“This story is about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody,” Jay-Z told Vanity Fair in an interview. “Everyone wants to find love and everyone wants to leave this place having accomplished something, having left their mark that they’ve been here and hopefully affected the world in a positive way.”

In the credits of the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, the artists contributing to the soundtrack were named, including acts like Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, and more. Though it’s unclear when the full soundtrack is set to drop, The Book of Clarence is slated to hit theaters across the world on January 12, 2024.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images