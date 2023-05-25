5 Fiery Live Moments in Honor of Tina Turner

Few stars shone quite as bright as Tina Turner. For decades, the powerhouse vocalist-dancer-entertainer was a force to be reckoned with in the industry, bringing to her music an unyielding power and one-of-a-kind presence that made everyone stop and take notice.

It’s never easy to see a fire like that snuffed out, but the embers of her legacy will crackle and singe forever. Here are five fiery live moments in honor of Turner, who passed away on Wednesday (May 24).

1. “Proud Mary” (Live on The Ed Sullivan Show, 1970)

Performing one of her most iconic songs live on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1970, Turner comes out on stage as a ball of energy. She erupts into her performance of “Proud Mary” with enviable ease, making the most strenuous display seem like a breeze.

2. “Addicted To Love” (Live)

She’s captivating in the below performance of “Addicted To Love.” She makes the Robert Palmer classic her own with sneering vocals and moves that could kill. She’s all-powerful, bewitching the crowd with her transcendent display.

3. “River Deep – Mountain High” (Live at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1989)

The 1989 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony bore witness to one of the greatest collaborations that has ever unfolded on the Hall of Fame stage. Turner took on the classic “River Deep – Mountain High” while backed by fellow greats like Little Richard and Stevie Wonder.

4. “The Best” (Live in Barcelona, 1990)

Live in Barcelona in 1990, the artist gives a goosebump-inducing performance of the hit, “The Best,” to an ocean of people loving every minute of it. Her vocal prowess is untouchable and the way she conducts the audience is unmatched.

5. “What’s Love Got To Do With It” (Live in Arnhem, Netherlands, 2009)

This 2009 performance of her smash success, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” features an incomparable icon. Taking place nearly 20 years after the above performance, she’s still got it and more, stupefying the masses with her enrapturing vocals and mesmerizing groove.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images