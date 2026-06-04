‘American Idol’ Alums Chris Tungseth and Bucky Covington Debut Collab With Billy Ray Cyrus at Nashville Fan Event

American Idol was just the start of Chris Tungseth’s musical journey. Fresh off his successful run on the competition series, Tungseth stepped out to perform during 19 Recordings’ American Idol Takeover at 6th & Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee.

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Tungseth didn’t just take the stage solo, though. The singer was joined by fellow Idol alum Bucky Covington and country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus. The trio performed their new song, “Tip Your Hat.”

“It’s such a fun song and kind of a tribute to the greats,” Tungseth told American Songwriter of the track. “To me, Billy’s one of the greats too, so it’s so special that he’s singing the song and that he allowed me to get on the song with him too.”

“It’s just so crazy that I get to be on stage with him,” he added. “To share a stage with him is crazy, but to get to share a song with him is nuts.”

Bucky Covington Reflects on Collab with Chris Tungseth and Billy Ray Cyrus

Following the event, Covington took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

“Getting the opportunity to share the stage with a true country music legend like @billyraycyrus and hear the incredible vocals of @christungseth was an experience I won’t forget,” he wrote. “It was an honor to be part of such a great project, reconnect with fellow Idols, and spend the evening celebrating music with so many talented artists and fans.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out and made it such a memorable night,” he added. “Moments like these remind me how blessed I’ve been to do what I love and share it with all of you.”

Following their performance of their own song, the trio once again teamed up for a fun rendition of Cyrus’ 1992 hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

The event served as an unofficial kick off of CMA Fest, and welcomed Idol alums including winner Hannah Harper, runner up Jordan McCullough, and third place finisher Keyla Richardson to the stage. It’s just one of many experiences the breakout stars have gotten to enjoy since their time on the show.

“Life since Idol has been mind blowing,” McCullough told American Songwriter ahead of his performance. “I feel like I’m having to catch up to all of these beautiful opportunities in front of me. I’m also really grateful. It’s been so much fun.”

Photo by Getty Images/Derek White for 19 Recordings